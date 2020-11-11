 Skip to main content
B.C. labour board to provide neutral ‘troubleshooters’ for COVID-19 school plans

Vancouver
The Canadian Press
British Columbia’s Labour Relations Board says it will provide neutral third-party “troubleshooters” to help iron out challenges arising from COVID-19 protocols in public schools.

The B.C. Teachers Federation filed an application to the board in September asking for help with concerns about unsafe working conditions in schools when the government launched its restart plan.

The teachers' union says in an e-mail to members that the labour board’s recommendations closely reflect what the union was seeking.

It says that all along, the K-12 restart plan was missing a mechanism to address failures in communication or required health and safety measures.

It says the new troubleshooting process will help schools and local unions get changes in a much faster and efficient way.

The labour board also recommends that before making any new changes, the government should share its reasons with a steering committee that includes teachers, parents, support staff, Indigenous rights holders and others.

“This ruling is a significant achievement and was possible because of the advocacy, focus and perseverance of our members and our union,” union president Teri Mooring says in the e-mail.

“While it does not address our concerns around the need for a broader mask policy, reduced classroom density to facilitate physical distancing and other preventative measures, it will serve to support our efforts to enforce the health and safety guidelines that are in place.”

