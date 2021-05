B.C. Mounties confirm identity of two brothers killed in southern Interior

Two men found dead near a small community in British Columbia’s southern Interior last week were brothers and police say they are hoping the public can help in solving the homicides.

The RCMP say they are releasing the names of 29-year-old Erick Fryer and 31-year-old Carlos Fryer in an effort to help their investigation.

They say the bodies of the two men from Kamloops, B.C., were found by a couple walking in a remote area around Naramata Creek north of Penticton.

Investigators believe the “unexpected deaths” were isolated and not a random act.

Police say they have not uncovered any information suggesting the killings are connected to the ongoing gang conflict in B.C.’s Lower Mainland.

The RCMP statement released Tuesday says the BC Coroners Service is also working to determine how, where and when the deaths occurred.

