Canadian tennis player Bianca Andreescu says she has a small stress fracture in her back and will miss the upcoming WTA 1000 tournament in Cincinnati.

Andreescu said on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, that she experienced back pain during her first-round loss to Marta Kostyuk at the Citi Open in Washington, D.C., on July 31.

She said the pain became worse in her first-round loss to Camila Giorgi at the National Bank Open on Tuesday in Montreal.

The 23-year-old Andreescu, from Mississauga, Ont., says her focus is on recovering from the stress fracture in time for the U.S. Open.

The final tennis major of the season begins Aug. 28 in New York.

Andreescu has faced numerous injury problems since her breakout season in 2019, in which she won the Canadian Open and the U.S. Open.

She missed a month earlier this year after sustaining two torn ligaments in her left ankle at the Miami Open in late March.