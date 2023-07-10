Dozens of protesters are continuing to block a Winnipeg landfill after a city-imposed deadline ordering them to leave passed.

The barricade at the Brady Road landfill was reinforced with more than a dozen tires and wood planks this morning.

The blockade began Thursday after the Manitoba government decided against searching a different landfill north of the city, Prairie Green, where the remains of Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran are believed to have been dumped.

Melissa Robinson, a cousin of Harris, says she and other supporters are not going anywhere.

The city issued an order late Friday afternoon demanding the demonstrators restore full access to the landfill by noon today.

The city’s chief administrative officer, Michael Jack, says the next step is for the city to seek a court injunction that would force an end to the blockade, and a court hearing could happen as early as Tuesday.