Breast cancer screening should start at age 40, Canadian Cancer Society says

The Canadian Cancer Society is changing its stance on mammography and urging provinces and territories to lower the screening age for average risk individuals to 40 from 50.

The organization cites “evolving evidence” and a groundswell of public support for its recommendation change.

The issue of breast screening has been in the spotlight in recent months, following a decision by a U.S. national task force to recommend formally moving the screening age for average risk individuals to 40 from 50.

Many breast cancer advocates have celebrated that move as long overdue and necessary to close important gaps in health care access. In Canada, some advocates have cited the U.S. policy change as evidence that this country should follow suit.

Canada’s national screening task force has been revising its recommendations and they are expected to be published this spring. The current recommendations, published in 2018, suggest routine screening begin at age 50, but that individuals should make a decision after discussing the risks and benefits with their primary care practitioner.

While screening mammography can work to catch cancer earlier, before it becomes symptomatic, screening people in their 40s also increases the risk of false positives, unnecessary follow-up treatments, such as biopsies, and undue anxiety.

The incidence of breast cancer among women in their 40s has slowly started to increase in recent years, which is one of the reasons experts and advocates have been pushing for the screening age to be lowered.

But others experts have pointed to data from other countries showing that mortality rates in countries that start screening at 50 is no different from those that screen at age 40. Instead of moving the screening age, they suggest that doing more to help prevent cancer, such as informing women of the link between alcohol and breast cancer, and finding treatments for aggressive forms of the disease, would bear more fruit.