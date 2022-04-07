Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland tables the federal budget in the House of Commons as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau looks on in Ottawa, Thursday, April 7, 2022.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

The federal government’s 2022 budget lays out more than $56-billion in new spending over six years as part of what Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says is a package that will boost innovation and green technology, but some economists say falls short of a long-term growth agenda.

Described as a strategy to grow the economy and make life more affordable, budget highlights include $5.3-billion to run a national dental care program for lower-income people, the creation of two arms’ length agencies focused on attracting private investment in Canada and billions for housing and defence.

The minority Liberal government is facing increasing criticism from Bay Street, with some bank CEOs expressing concern with the government’s economic and fiscal track. At the same time, the Liberals have agreed to implement several NDP social spending priorities – such as dental care – as part of a parliamentary co-operation agreement reached last month.

Thursday’s budget shows the federal debt-to-GDP ratio is projected to decline to 41.5 per cent by 2026-27, down from 45.1 per cent this year. That is a faster rate of decline than had been projected in December or in the government’s 2021 budget. The ratio was just over 30 per cent prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are absolutely determined that our debt to GDP ratio must continue to decline,” Ms. Freeland told the House of Commons on Thursday. “The extraordinary debts we incurred to keep Canadians safe and solvent must be paid down.”

Ms. Freeland acknowledged what Canada’s business leaders have been warning about for years that the country’s economic productivity is lagging far behind the rest of the industrialized world. “So now is the time to focus – with smart investments and a clarity of purpose on growing our economy.”

Despite the rhetoric about a growth agenda, Scotiabank economist Rebekah Young said most of the new money is going to health care, immigration and housing and not in productivity investments.

“This isn’t a growth budget,” she said. “They are going to try a whole lot of things they have tried before without a lot of success.”

Private sector economists had predicted federal revenues had improved in recent months. A mix of soaring commodity prices, strong corporate balance sheets, higher inflation and fiscal developments in recent months delivered a massive revenue windfall of $85.4-billion over six years in comparison to Ms. Freeland’s December fiscal update.

About two thirds of the fiscal gain – or $56.6-billion – has been devoted to new spending. An additional $16.5-billion in revenue from tax hikes – including on big banks and insurance companies – as well as $8.9-billion in internal savings means the net impact on Ottawa’s bottom line over six years is $31.2-billion.

The Finance Minister, who doubles as Deputy Prime Minister, is projecting a $52.8-billion deficit this fiscal year. That’s down from the much higher deficits recorded in recent years as the pandemic-related spending is wound down. The budget predicts the deficit will fall to $8.4-billion by 2026-27.

Pedro Antunes, chief economist for the Conference Board of Canada, said the scale of new spending will add further fuel to inflation and the housing measures could drive up wages as the labour market is already tight.

“It is a big spending budget,” he said. “It does add pressure on the wage front and that’s the big concern that the banks and everyone else has that we will end up with a wage-price spiral.”

Interim Conservative Leader Candice Bergin told reporters Ms. Freeland presented a tax and spend budget that will push inflation higher.

“It is an irresponsible budget,” she said. “I am very concerned that with their increased spending, everything will go up.”

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said the Liberals honored the pact to bring in dental care, hike taxes on the banks and pour money into affordable housing

“The expansion of our public health system with the dental program is going to be life changing for Canadians and we are proud of that,” he said.

But he criticized the Liberals for pumping billions of dollars into carbon capture and storage but said there was enough in the budget “for our support to continue.”

The planned bank tax has been altered from the initial proposal outlined in the Liberal Party’s 2021 election platform. Rather than a three percentage point surtax on earnings over $1-billion, the budget announces a 1.5 percentage point increase on taxable income over $100,000. That brings the tax rate on those earnings from 15 per cent to 16.5 per cent.

While that tax increase will be permanent, the budget also includes a temporary Canada Recovery Dividend, in the form of a one time 15 per cent tax on taxable income for the 2021 tax year, payable over five years. The two budgeted tax hikes are projected to bring in a little over $6-billion, down from the roughly $11-billion estimated in the Liberal platform.

The budget includes a chart illustrating OECD data that has been widely distributed by the government’s critics that shows Canada is projected to have the lowest per-capita GDP growth among OECD countries.

A senior government official who briefed reporters said the OECD data shows that Canada faces a serious challenge and must take a more direct approach in attracting foreign investment throughout the economy, particularly as the oil and gas sector becomes a smaller source of global investment.

Ottawa will set up a $15-billion Canada Growth Fund to lure domestic and international capital to invest in the green economy. The budget said Canada needs green investments to exceed $125-billion every year, up from the typical $15-billion to $25-billion.

Ottawa will also set up a hands-off Canadian Innovation and Investment Agency to spur the growth of innovation in agriculture, forestry, mining and high-tech sectors. An additional $3.8-billion will be allocated to develop a critical mineral strategy for electric vehicle batteries.

Ms. Freeland maintains the budget is spurring productivity and economic growth through a $10-billion investment over five years in affordable housing to attract skilled immigrants and to ensure workers remain in urban centres.

“Over the next 10 years, we will double the number of new homes we build,” Ms. Freeland said. “We will invest in building more homes and bringing down the barriers that keep them from being built.”

In addition to providing $4-billion to help cities approve the construction of 100,000 new homes, Ottawa will provide tax-free home savings accounts of up to $40,000. Future first time homebuyers will get an RRSP-style tax rebate when they contribute and the money can grow tax free.

As well, the budget will provide a first-time homebuyers tax credit of $1,500 and a home renovation tax credit of up to $7,500 to help families add a second suite for a family member.

As promised during last year’s election campaign, the Liberal government is imposing a tax on property flipping for those who buy and sell a home within a year. The policy would include exemptions for personal situations such as a divorce or the birth of a child.

Ottawa will also impose a two-year ban on nonresident foreigners from buying residential properties.

