Canada receives consular access to second Canadian detained in China

Ottawa has finally received access to businessman Michael Spavor, one of two Canadians detained by China after Canadian authorities served a U.S. arrest warrant on Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou.

Canada’s ambassador to China, John McCallum, had a meeting with Mr. Spavor on Sunday, nearly one week after his detention.

“Today, Canada was granted consular access to Michael Spavor,” said Richard Walker, a spokesman for the department of Foreign Affairs. “Canadian consular officials continue to provide consular services to him and his family and will continue to seek further access to Mr. Spavor. Due to the provisions of the Privacy Act, no further information can be disclosed.”

Mr. McCallum met on Friday with Michael Kovrig, a former diplomat who is on leave from Foreign Affairs. He now works as an analyst for the International Crisis Group (ICG).

“Canadian consular officials continue to provide consular services to Michael Kovrig and his family and will continue to seek further access to Mr. Kovrig,” Mr. Walker said.

It took four days for China to grant Canadian officials access to Mr. Kovrig, and six days in the case of Mr. Spavor. In contrast, Canada granted China immediate consular access to Ms. Meng, chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Beijing took Mr. Spavor and Mr. Kovrig into custody nine days after police arrested Ms. Meng at Vancouver International Airport on U.S. charges of alleged fraud related to violating sanctions against Iran. She remains in Vancouver on $10-million bail facing extradition to the United States.

Mr. Spavor lives in China, where he runs Paektu Cultural Exchange. He gained fame for helping arrange a visit to North Korea by former NBA player Dennis Rodman. Mr. Spavor met North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on that trip.