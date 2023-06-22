Open this photo in gallery: A controlled burn on the edge of a wildfire numbered 334 near Mistissini, Que., in a June 6 handout photo.Genevieve Poirier/The Canadian Press

Canada and the United States are expanding an agreement to share people and equipment to fight wildfires.

Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson and U.S. Ambassador David Cohen are signing the memorandum of understanding in Ottawa today.

The two countries have repeatedly relied on each other to help when the wildfire situation grows beyond what they can handle on their own.

The new agreement replaces a number of separate deals between the two countries in a bid to make the sharing of firefighters, incident managers and equipment more efficient.

It comes as Canada continues to battle its worst wildfire season in history, with more than 61,000 square kilometres of land burned so far this year, which is about the same size as Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island combined.

The Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre says nearly 2,000 international firefighting personnel are in Canada right now, including several hundred from the U.S.