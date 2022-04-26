Spirit of York Head Distiller Mark Harrop bottles distillery-made hand sanitizer in Toronto on March 18, 2020.Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

Many distilleries that pivoted their operations to make hand sanitizer in the early days of COVID-19 have walked away from this side business.

Calgary-based Annex Ale Project brewery and tap room was one of the early distilleries to make the pivot because of initial demand but co-owner Andrew Bullied says the transition was “a very difficult, taxing process.”

It decided to stop producing hand sanitizer in late 2021.

He says initial profits dissipated along with sales as global producers of hand sanitizer ramped up production.

Bullied adds that it “wasn’t fun enough” to continue doing anymore.

Meanwhile, distilleries in British Columbia have been ordered by the provincial government to cease production by May 8.

