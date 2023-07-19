Open this photo in gallery: A handout image shows the six members of Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) killed after a Canadian military CH-148 Cyclone helicopter crashed in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Greece in April, 2020. (Top L-R) Sub-Lieutenant Matthew Pyke, Master Corporal Matthew Cousins, Sub-Lieutenant Abbigail Cowbrough, (Bottom L-R) Captain Kevin Hagen, Captain Maxime Miron-Morin, Captain Brenden Ian MacDonald.Canadian Armed Forces/Reuters

The families of six Canadian Armed Forces members who died after their helicopter plunged into the Ionian Sea off the coast of Greece more than three years ago have filed a lawsuit against the aircraft’s American manufacturer, accusing the company of gross negligence and a reckless disregard for safety.

The Sikorsky CH-148 Cyclone crashed in April, 2020, while en route to the Halifax-based frigate HMCS Fredericton. Two internal reviews by the Canadian Armed Forces later determined that the helicopter’s autopilot system took control and pitched the aircraft’s nose down, sending it into water at high speed. The crew was unable to regain control.

“Each person experienced unimaginable terror and fright in the moments before the helicopter impacted the water,” says the complaint, filed on Wednesday in the Philadelphia federal court against Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., Helicopter Support Inc., and Sikorsky International Operations Inc., which are all owned by Lockheed Martin Corp.

The lawsuit alleges Sikorsky knew “but either forgot or ignored” the potential consequences of not completing a rigorous review process and not providing warnings to the pilot of the “potentially fatal consequences of Sikorsky’s design decisions.”

The claims have not been proven in court and statements of defence have yet to be filed by Lockheed Martin, which did not immediately respond to request for comment.

The crash killed Master Corporal Matthew Cousins, Sub-Lieutenant Abbigail Cowbrough, Captain Kevin Hagen, Captain Brenden MacDonald, Captain Maxime Miron-Morin and Sub-Lieutenant Matthew Pyke.

The defendants are seeking damages greater than $75,000, the minimum threshold for major civil cases in federal court, under the federal Death on the High Seas Act and under Pennsylvania laws.

The lawsuit alleges that Sikorsky violated industry standards by not performing an adequate safety analysis or testing of the helicopter, reflecting a “corporate indifference to safety that placed profits first.” The lawsuit alleges that, in the face of missed deadlines and financial penalties, the company “cut corners to rush the CH-148 into service, which resulted in the terrifying and tragic deaths.”

Neither the Canadian Armed Forces nor the Department of National Defence are named in the lawsuit.

Sikorsky was sued in 2010 after a Cougar helicopter crash killed 17 of its 18 passengers off the coast of Newfoundland a year earlier. The lawsuit, which was settled outside of court, accused the company of “reckless behaviour and willful misconduct” in misrepresenting the abilities of the S-92A helicopter, the prototype for the CH-148.

Details of the settlement were not made public.