‘Psychiatrists should stop pretending that we can fix this problem on our own.’ How readers would fix Canadian mental health care

Readers respond: The Doctor Won’t See You Now

There are some solutions already in place that could be scaled to provide improved access to mental health care.

British Columbia has free access to cognitive behavioral therapy for people with mild to moderate depression and anxiety through the Bounceback program, which is provided in collaboration with primary care. An evaluation of the program published in the BC Medical Journal in 2019 showed that 68.5 per cent of the 5,537 patients referred achieved recovery.

And for more than 30 years, Hamilton has had a shared care program that provides rapid access to psychiatry to primary care doctors. Over a three-year period, the program helped avoid more than 32,000 days of hospital admissions.

Better integration of psychiatry with primary care, as proposed by the Canadian College of Family Physicians, would improve access and achieve better outcomes than the status quo.

Steve Lurie Executive director, Canadian Mental Health Association, Toronto Branch

If we want to make a real difference in reducing the need for more psychiatrists, we should do more before someone gets sick in the first place. In the psychiatric facility where I spent my working life as a psychologist, the majority of patients I assessed reported a dysfunctional childhood.

The ingredients for the inoculation of mental illness are now being taught in schools that include psychological wellbeing along with traditional subjects. Social-emotional learning skills are now being advocated by organizations promoting mental health, potentially making up for whatever was happening in a child’s home environment. I believe there is every sign that teaching children more productive ways of handling life’s difficulties can significantly reduce the need for psychiatric care.

Stuart Ross Guelph, Ont.

Non-medical psychotherapists generally provide quality talk therapy that can be as good or even better than medically trained professionals. But since they are not covered by public health care, their private fees deter a large segment of Canadians. How about a universal fee schedule, based on a person’s income, that applies to both medical and non-medical modalities of therapy?

The wealthy could easily afford an hourly fee of $120 or more. Such a model could free up public dollars for those who need it most and allow psychiatrists to concentrate on more severe cases of mental illness. Medical and non-medical professionals should share equally in shouldering the spectrum of suffering – from each according to his means, to each according to his needs.

James FitzGerald Toronto

As a hospital-based psychiatrist, I agree that changes are needed in how we approach mental health care. However, simply having psychiatrists seeing more patients would not address the gaps that impact recovery at all stages: income support and vocational rehabilitation, safe and supportive housing, substance use disorder treatment and access to psychotherapy.

Trying to treat people while these gaps persist feels like a drop in the ocean of human suffering.

Laila Jamal Toronto

As a case manager in mental health and addictions in downtown Toronto, I would be the first one to say we need more psychiatrists. But that isn’t news to me. Doctor shortages in many areas of medicine are well-known, often discussed and never disputed. But I have also seen that all mental health services are dramatically underfunded and overburdened.

Last week, for example, I made an emergency home visit to make sure a client was safe, which kept her out of the hospital, no psychiatrist needed. Community mental health workers are just as important to the system, but as long as doctors remain the focus of policy discussion, funding will likely stay out of communities – and emergency rooms will overflow.

Andrea Jakaitis Toronto

Within medicine, I have found that psychiatry is treated like a poor second cousin. The stigma visited on the mentally ill is displaced onto those, like myself, who treat these complex illnesses.

Treatment is often managing chronic symptoms, always a more expensive endeavour than obtaining a cure. Yet it is the psychiatrist who seems to be blamed for lack of services. My small finger is already stuck in the dam of keeping back some of the mental health need.

I am not sure I can turn myself into a plate-spinning juggler to address the vast gap in services caused by years of underfunding. There is a mountain of statistics, but numbers don’t necessarily measure the humanity of the work. Humanity takes time and patience. Let us not forget this part of the equation.

Heather Weir Toronto

As a psychiatrist and career insight-oriented psychotherapist, I beg readers to consider that there are two aspects to modern psychiatry: medical and psychodynamic; brain and mind. The brain may be the primary cause of a disorder and affect the mind; as well, the mind can be the root cause affecting the brain.

I find that medical psychiatry errs in defining psychiatric problems as brain diseases, and that medication offers, at best, a temporary symptomatic remedy. Psychodynamic psychiatry believes that the mind is most often the cause of human mental suffering. It addresses that cause in a therapeutic healing relationship and I find it has demonstrable lasting results. And it takes time. Things of lasting value do not spring up overnight or from a pill. Ask my patients.

Would that medical and psychodynamic psychiatry work together, rather than in opposition.

Howard Taynen Ancaster, Ont.

We were fortunate to practice family medicine in Goderich, Ont., for 25 years. There were usually only two or three psychiatrists serving all of Huron County’s 60,000 population, and yet the patients usually received timely, accessible, high-quality mental health care, including in-hospital care when needed. How was this possible?

After referral by family physicians or emergency physicians for an initial psychiatric consultation, patients were mainly cared for by an integrated team of social workers and mental health nurses in conjunction with their family doctor. The psychiatrists supervised the team care and were always reachable if problems arose for a helpful call or follow-up consultation. Because of the excellent team members and the well-functioning team-based care model, we felt that our patients had better access to mental health care than did many patients in larger urban centres, where the psychiatrist-to-population ratio was an order of magnitude greater.

While in some more remote areas tele-consultation can help provide access to psychiatrists, the core foundation needs to be a well-supported, strong, integrated, collaborative, shared-care mental health team that includes psychiatrists, psychologists, social workers, mental health nurses, family doctors and other professionals. The time to act is now.

James Rourke Former dean of medicine, Memorial University; co-chair, Rural Road Map Implementation Committee; Ottawa

Leslie Rourke Professor emerita, Memorial University; Ottawa

Roughly seven million Canadians will experience a mental health disorder in any given year, all of whom deserve access to evidence-based treatment. There are less than 5,000 psychiatrists in the country. I don’t believe that changing the practice patterns of a few hundred psychiatrists working in large cities will fix the access problem, nor will training a few hundred more.

Evidence-based treatment should comes in five forms; psychotherapy, medication, neuromodulation, social support (housing or stabilizing income) and lifestyle support (exercise, sleep hygiene, etc.). The public health system should find a way to build capacity to deliver these five forms of intervention in a large-scale way. We should publicly fund psychotherapy from non-MDs. We should have general practitioners who have more comfort with psychiatric medications. We should have psychiatrists who can be high-level managers of big teams, and we should have psychiatrists who can deliver week-to-week care of the most complex and vulnerable patients.

We psychiatrists should stop pretending that we can fix this problem on our own.

Jordan Bawks Toronto

I am a community psychiatrist practicing in London, Ont. I also work at the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health emergency department in Toronto and provide tele-psychiatry consults as a locum psychiatrist. I believe we need to better understand the full range of psychiatrists who provide excellent care to patients with diverse needs.

As with most community psychiatrists, I spend all of my time doing direct clinical work. That’s in comparison to research psychiatrists who split their week doing research, thus taking them away from direct patient care. But research is crucial to patient wellbeing, as well as guiding treatment options for our shared patients. We need all of us: the researchers, the allied health professionals and the community psychiatrists who work hard everyday on patients who may not “look” severe, but are one step away from suicide.

My focus is on PTSD, ADHD, eating disorders and personality disorders, which means that my patients are often very suicidal and require close follow up. My patients are first responders, nurses, teachers and one’s colleagues and family members, people who survived all sorts of personal and work-related trauma. Do we tell them that they do not deserve ongoing psychiatric care for the consequences of horrific events just because they have a job and appear “okay” or not psychotic and are not in the emergency room? Can I fix consequences of years of sexual abuse or exposure as an ER nurse in two to three visits? Our profession is diverse and so are our patients.

And while we argue about who is “complex” or “worried well,” we likely stigmatize the patients who work so hard to “appear normal” and retain function. In my practice, I am the lone care provider to meet my patients’ needs, and it seems grandiose for psychiatrists to think that we alone can cure or treat our patients’ needs. It would be like expecting a surgeon to perform surgery by themselves – impossible and unsafe. We should focus on creating more community teams with allied health professionals to help patients with complex needs.

These patients should also have their needs met on their terms. They face real social barriers, such as poverty, lack of transportation and cognitive difficulties, which can make it difficult to attend office- or hospital-based appointments. But from what I’ve seen, such flexibility and resources for community teams seem like just a dream due to lack of funds and structure.

Maryna Mammoliti London, Ont.

