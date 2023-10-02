Residents of the hotly contested Quebec City riding of Jean-Talon are voting in a by-election today.

Coalition Avenir Québec's Joelle Boutin triggered the by-election when she quit politics this summer.

Premier François Legault went door knocking in the riding one week ago with his candidate, Marie-Anik Shoiry.

Shoiry is facing off against Pascal Paradis of the Parti Québécois, whose party is polling second to the CAQ provincewide.

Leftist Québec solidaire is represented by Olivier Bolduc, who finished second to Boutin in last year's general election.

The Quebec Liberals have put up Élise Avard Bernier in the riding, which was a former stronghold for the party before Boutin's by-election win in 2019.

More than one-fifth of eligible voters – 22 per cent – cast early ballots on Sept. 24-25.

The Coalition Avenir Québec holds 89 seats in the 125-seat legislature, followed by the Liberals at 19, Québec solidaire with 12 and the PQ with three. There is one Independent member.