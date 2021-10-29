The Supreme Court of Canada has ruled 5-4 that a comedian had the right to mock a disabled child, including by saying he wished to drown him, without being punished by a human rights body.

The comedian, Mike Ward, had been ordered by Quebec’s Human Rights Tribunal to pay $35,000 to Jéremy Gabriel, and $7,000 to his mother, Sylvie Gabriel, for discrimination and damage to their dignity and honour. The Quebec Court of Appeal, in a 2-1 decision, upheld the discrimination finding, saying artistic freedom has limits, while overturning the award to Ms. Gabriel.

The case pit artistic freedom, and especially the right to offend in comedy, satire and parody, against the protection of vulnerable minorities.

Mr. Gabriel has Treacher Collins Syndrome, a rare genetic condition characterized by disfigurements of the head and face. As a child, after undergoing more than 30 operations, he sang the national anthem at a Montreal Canadiens game; he also sang for Pope Benedict XVI, and Céline Dion.

Mr. Ward called him “ugly,” and said he had met the boy and tried to drown him, but was unable to kill him. He joked that Mr. Gabriel’s performances were bearable only because he thought the young singer’s condition was fatal. His mockery of Mr. Gabriel was posted on videos on the Internet, and watched in person by 135,000 people.

Mr. Ward began using the routines when Mr. Gabriel was a child, and continued for about three years. The case began nearly a decade ago.

Quebec’s Charter of Human Rights and Freedoms guarantees both freedom of speech and equality in all the rights protected by the Charter, including the safeguarding of “dignity, honour and reputation.” Unlike the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, which limits only government actions, the Quebec Charter applies to governments and individuals.

“It must be recognized at the outset that the Quebec Charter, which elevates freedom of expression to a fundamental freedom, was not enacted to encourage censorship,” the majority said, in a ruling co-written by two Quebec judges, Chief Justice Richard Wagner and Justice Suzanne Côté. The other three in the majority were Justice Russell Brown, Justice Malcolm Rowe and Justice Michael Moldaver.

The majority was critical of what it said has been a trend in which Quebec’s Human Rights Tribunal has interpreted the Quebec Charter as giving it jurisdiction over allegedly discriminatory comments made in public or private. That trend “deviates from this Court’s jurisprudence” and is the wrong way to interpret the guarantees of equality and dignity in the Quebec Charter, the majority said.

The majority did, however, leave the door open slightly, saying that discrimination claims may be brought where expression -- by an artist or anyone else -- incites others to “vilify them or to detest their humanity” on the basis of a prohibited ground of discrimination, such as disability.

The minority said the case was about the right of vulnerable individuals, especially children with disabilities, to protect themselves from humiliation. The minority ruling was co-written by Justice Rosalie Abella, who retired in July but has six months to complete her judgments, and the court’s third Quebec judge, Justice Nicholas Kasirer. The other two in the minority were Justice Andromache Karakatsanis and Justice Sheilah Martin.

“This country has spent generations working towards creating a society that values human rights and protects individuals from harm caused by their differences of race, religion, disability, colour, or sexual orientation, among other grounds,” they wrote. “We would never tolerate humiliating or dehumanizing conduct towards children with disabilities; there is no principled basis for tolerating words that have the same abusive effect. Wrapping such discriminatory conduct in the protective cloak of speech does not make it any less intolerable when that speech amounts to wilful emotional abuse of a disabled child.

Mr. Ward’s legal team, including civil-rights lawyer Julius Grey of Montreal, said in a legal filing that the routine was protected by freedom of expression under the Quebec and Canadian charters. It was therefore not discriminatory, and fell outside of the Human Rights Tribunal’s jurisdiction.

Mr. Ward’s purpose was to “deflate sacred cows,” his lawyers said in their filing, and Mr. Gabriel was included “not because of his age or his handicap, but because of the publicity and fame he achieved and the uncritical reverence in which he was held by parts of Quebec society.”

Comedians such as Charlie Chaplin and Laurel and Hardy would have been ineffective if they couldn’t make fun of physical features, his legal team said, adding that “political correctness” has become a potent form of censorship.

“Different epochs have had varied grounds for censorship; religion, sexual frankness, political opposition to a regime were among the most frequent,” the court filing said. “Our times have started to enforce a political correctness derived from the notion of equality which can have the effect of stifling debate and enforcing a uniform vision.”

Mr. Gabriel said he was bullied at school because of Mr. Ward’s routines, and became depressed. For two years, he told the tribunal, he did not want to go on living.

The bounds of artistic license, especially of comedians, is also being debated over a routine on transgender-related issues by the U.S. comic Dave Chappelle broadcast on Netflix. It has sparked protests, including a walkout by Netflix workers.

