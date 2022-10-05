Good evening, these are the top coronavirus headlines tonight:

Top headlines:

While we may have envisioned the end of the pandemic having a defining, celebratory moment, life is instead returning to normal with a maskless whimper, writes Marsha Lederman You asked, we answered: The Decibel posed your COVID-19 questions to Dr. Lisa Barrett, who tackled questions like, how do you tell if you have COVID, a flu or a cold? Travellers to Canada no longer need to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19, and wearing a mask on planes and trains is optional, as of last Saturday

COVID-19 updates from Canada and the world

Looking for more top headlines? Subscribe to our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters to get caught up on our latest stories.

Pandemic recovery

People coming to Canada who haven’t been vaccinated against COVID-19 will no longer need to isolate upon arrival. Rules around mandatory testing, masking and usage of the ArriveCan app also weren’t renewed starting Oct. 1.

Want in-depth analysis on what governments are doing with your tax dollars? Subscribe to our Tax & Spend newsletter.

Globe opinion

Marsha Lederman: The end of the pandemic isn’t what we had imagined

Jen Gerson: Danielle Smith’s rise has been fuelled by Albertans marginalized by COVID-19 restrictions

Amil Niazi: The unparalleled possibilities of taking kids to museums, after two years of restricted access during the pandemic

Want to hear more from our columnists? Subscribe to the Opinion newsletter, and get it in your inbox, Monday to Saturday.

More reading

Information centre

Everything you need to know about Canada’s travel rules for vaccinated and unvaccinated people

When will COVID-19 be endemic? The four factors that will shape the virus’s future

Wastewater is filling the COVID-19 data gap

Thank you for subscribing to our Coronavirus Update Newsletter. As the pandemic eases, we plan to wind this down and eventually cease sending, but have many other newsletters to keep you informed, including Globe Climate, Carrick on Money and Breaking News.

Reach out to us: audience@globeandmail.com