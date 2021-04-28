 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Coroner’s inquest hears emotional testimony from Quebec care home staff

Tu Thanh Ha
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

A Quebec coroner’s inquest heard Wednesday how an orderly tried to bond with an elderly woman suffering with dementia amid the chaos of a nursing home that later was hard hit by COVID-19.

Coroner Géhane Kamel’s inquest is looking at the pandemic’s impact on Quebec’s elder-care homes. The inquest focused this week on Maria Lermytte, a 92-year-old with dementia and Parkinson’s disease who died on April 6 after a coronavirus outbreak started at the Laflèche long-term care home in Shawinigan.

Ms. Lermytte was known to some employees as an aggressive resident, prone to screaming.

Story continues below advertisement

But an orderly testifying Wednesday described how she came to appreciate Ms. Lermytte, despite working in a squalid setting sometimes infested with insects and bats.

The orderly, whose name cannot be disclosed because of a publication ban, said she realized that the Belgian-born Ms. Lermytte was asking in Flemish for her daughter.

She noticed a piece of paper taped on Ms. Lermytte’s door saying “Please don’t lock in my mother” and it tugged at her heart.

She found that it was the relatives of another resident who would shut Ms. Lermytte’s door to muffle her screaming. She told the relatives they had to close their parent’s own door. “You can’t isolate another person just because your ears are tired.”

The orderly said she learned that Ms. Lermytte was pleasant if one took the time to know her. She would brush the elderly woman’s hair and talk to her about her favourite movies, The Sound of Music and Titanic. “Every evening I told her, ‘Maria, I love you’ and she said she loved me, too.”

The chronic understaffing made it hard to provide good care, the orderly said. “In 11 years I never dealt with permanent nurses,” she said.

Care plans and medical notes weren’t properly kept up to date; it was hard to follow up if she reported sores or breathing problems.

Story continues below advertisement

In a written statement filed as an exhibit, Yolanda Gonzalez, a physician practising at Laflèche, expressed similar frustration.

“Sometimes I showed up on a floor and there was no [nurse]. If there was one, it wasn’t always the same one so the work was difficult because she wouldn’t be up to date on the patients’ files,” the statement said.

Dr. Gonzalez recalled one time when relatives and the orderly reported that a resident had a cough but the nurse insisted everything was fine because she was thinking about the wrong patient.

“They work in too many locations. There is too much personnel rotation,” the doctor said.

The orderly said the personnel shortage stemmed from “acute fed-up-itis” – people unable to handle the hardships of working in nursing homes. “You have to love the job and you have to love the residents.”

She said on a few occasions employees had to chase away bats that had flown into Laflèche. Another time, ladybugs swarmed a resident’s room. She also recalled dead flies accumulating on the neon fixtures.

Story continues below advertisement

There were urine stains that didn’t get cleaned a week after she reported them. “Clean me” was scrawled with a finger on dusty TV screens.

The COVID-19 outbreak, which started with a staffer on March 22, eventually infected 107 residents, killing 44 of them.

Another orderly who testified recalled the chaotic attempts to segregate infected residents. It had to be done three times because the growing number of cases forced them to keep relocating people to increasingly larger “hot zones.”

Professional movers were hired to put the residents’ personal belongings in storage but they took away needed items by mistake so that people sent to the hot zone lacked familiar comforts such as slippers or sweaters.

A physician, Nathalie Brui, testified that staffers worked long, tense hours during the outbreak, knowing that one of their fellow orderlies, among the 84 infected employees, had to be intubated in intensive care.

Another witness, a social worker, became emotional when the coroner asked if there were things she wished had been done differently.

Story continues below advertisement

“I wish,” she said, “that the residents hadn’t been moved around. I wish we hadn’t emptied their rooms of their belongings. I wish we could have kept more of a routine, with movement, stimulation and not left them in their chairs. I wish Ms. Lermytte was still watching Titanic and The Sound of Music.”

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies