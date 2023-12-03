Police in Saskatoon say they were called to a provincial jail in the city on Saturday morning when an inmate was reported to be unresponsive.

They say medical staff at the Saskatoon Provincial Correctional Centre provided care, but the 34-year-old man was declared dead a short time later.

Police say the cause of death hasn’t been determined yet, but foul play is not suspected.

An autopsy is planned for a later date.

The man’s family has been notified.

Police say the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service will continue with their investigation.