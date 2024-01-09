New Brunswick police are investigating after a body was found in a shed that caught fire in Woodstock, N.B., about 75 kilometres west of Fredericton.

Woodstock police say firefighters responded to the fire Monday morning at the Methodist Cemetery.

Police say that after the fire was extinguished a body was found and they opened a sudden death investigation.

They have not released details about the victim, or whether he or she had been using the shed for shelter.

Over the next several days police will try and collect video footage and witness testimony from the area.

Woodstock police say they are working with the fire department and coroner’s office to determine the cause of the fire.