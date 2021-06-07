COVID-19 news today: More Ontarians eligible to book second vaccine dose through provincial system

Open this photo in gallery A health care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, in Toronto, on May 5, 2021. CARLOS OSORIO/Reuters

More Ontarians are eligible to book their second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine through the provincial system today.

Those aged 70 and older, as well as people who received their first dose of an mRNA vaccine on or before April 18, can now book their second shot on the province’s website or through its phone line.

The expansion comes as Ontario nears a vaccination milestone: 10 million doses administered.

On Sunday, the province reported that it had given out more than 9,992,000 doses, with more than a million Ontarians fully vaccinated.

Also today, the province’s incoming chief medical officer of health begins his transition to the new role.

Dr. Kieran Moore will start working with the current top public health official, Dr. David Williams, before taking over in a few weeks time.

Postpartum mental health visits increased by 30% during pandemic: study

A new study says mental health visits by new mothers in Ontario increased 30 per cent during the pandemic compared to previous years, with a noticeable bump occurring within the first three months after giving birth.

The study is published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal.

It looked at more than 137-thousand postpartum mental health visits to family physicians and psychiatrists in Ontario from March through November 2020.

Dr. Simone Vigod, chief of psychiatry at Toronto’s Women’s College Hospital and co-author of the study, says isolation from COVID-19 restrictions, financial insecurities from lost jobs and health concerns all likely factored into the increase in mental health visits.

Vigod says a major postpartum risk factor is lack of social support and life stress – and pandemic restrictions “essentially reduced social support for new parents and gave them more life stress.”

The researchers looked exclusively at Ontario data, but Vigod expects similar trends across the country based on broader mental health survey results from the pandemic.

All of Quebec now out of pandemic red zone, restrictions ease further in some regions

All of Quebec is now out of the province’s highest pandemic alert level amid a continued decline in the number of new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

Montreal, Laval and several smaller municipalities – the only parts of Quebec that remained at the red alert level – moved to the lower orange level today.

That allows gyms and restaurant dining rooms to reopen and sees high school students return to in person learning full-time instead of having online classes on alternating days.

In Quebec’s largest city, it’s the first time since the end of September that restaurant dining rooms have been allowed to open, though orange zone restrictions set a limit of two adults who don’t share an address per table.

Restrictions were eased further today in six other Quebec regions and part of a seventh.

That includes the regions of Abitibi-Temiscamingue, Cote-Nord and Nord du Quebec, which moved to the province’s green or lowest alert level.

Indoor gatherings consisting of 10 people or the residents of no more than three households are permitted in green zones.

Meanwhile, people 80 and over can now rebook their appointments to receive a second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Last week, the province shortened the interval between doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna mRNA vaccines to eight weeks from 16.

Quebec, which has given people second dose appointments when they receive their first shot, will allow people to reschedule their appointments on the province’s vaccine-booking website in descending order of age.

Canada to receive 2.4 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine this week

Canada is scheduled to receive 2.4 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine this week as more Canadians get their first and second jabs.

Those shots are the only expected shipments in what should be a comparatively quiet week of vaccine deliveries.

Moderna shipped 500,000 doses last week, with another 1.5 million shots due to arrive next week.

Ottawa is also expecting another one million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine by the end of June, though a detailed delivery schedule has not been confirmed.

The fate of more than 300,000 shots from Johnson and Johnson that were first delivered in April remains unclear as Health Canada continues reviewing their safety following concerns about possible tainting at a Baltimore production facility.

The federal government says more than 60 per cent of Canadians have received at least one dose, and the number fully immunized with two shots is rising.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced Wednesday that the province's students won't be returning to in-person learning for the remainder of the school year. Ford defended the decision when pressed by reporters, saying the large number of students, the spread of COVID-19 variants and loose border controls were key factors.

