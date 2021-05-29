COVID-19 news today: Ontario can safely reopen schools on a regional basis, science advisers say

Open this photo in gallery A teenager walks past Bloor Collegiate Institute school in Toronto, closed to in-person learning like the rest of Ontario's schools, on May 27, 2021. Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Ontario’s COVID-19 science table says the province can re-open schools safely on a regional basis while still mitigating risks of transmission of the virus.

The new advice comes in response to a request from Premier Doug Ford for input on whether or not the province should reopen schools as virus cases trend downward.

The group says some regions could reopen based on advice from their local medical officers of health and continued adherence to public health measures.

They say the closure is harming some students’ physical and mental health and reopening would allow schools to re-establish contact with teachers and friends.

Ontario reports 1,057 new COVID-19 infections, 15 new virus-related deaths

Ontario is reporting 1,057 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday and 15 more deaths linked to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 228 new infections in Toronto and 178 in Peel Region.

She says there are also 82 new cases in York Region and 71 in Hamilton.

The data is based on 33,559 completed tests.

The Ministry of Health says 934 people are in hospital because of COVID-19, with 626 in intensive care and 438 on a ventilator.

The province says 148,972 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered since Friday’s report for a total of over 8.8 million doses.