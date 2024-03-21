Open this photo in gallery: The headquarters of the Department of National Defense in Ottawa on April 3, 2013.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

A technical problem may have kept thousands of veterans and Canadian Armed Forces members from being hired or having the opportunity to apply for public service jobs.

Officials say the issue began in November 2020 continued through January 2024.

The Public Service Commission of Canada says the issue affected veterans who should have been identified and given preference in hiring for federal public service jobs open to the public.

It also affected some military members and veterans who should have been able to see and apply for jobs open to public servants.

Officials say they have reached out to more than 6,000 individuals who may have been affected, but they expect the final number will be lower than that.

The public service commission will launch an audit to try to determine whether any veterans weren’t offered a job or weren’t prioritized for jobs as a result of the problem.