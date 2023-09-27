Disney Plus is joining the crackdown on password sharing.

The Walt Disney Company started e-mailing its subscribers this week to signal changes to its streaming platform’s user agreement, which include “restrictions on account sharing.”

The terms say account holders may not share their subscription outside their household, which it defines as "the collection of devices associated with your primary personal residence and the individuals who reside therein."

The changes come as Disney Plus introduces a new ad-supported tier on Nov. 1.

Disney's password crackdown follows a move by Netflix to introduce similar rules in Canada earlier this year.

The company's executives later credited the tighter restrictions with causing a surge in new sign-ups as people were forced to pay for their own accounts.