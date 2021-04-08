 Skip to main content
Canada

Doctors group says constant changes to COVID-19 restrictions have caused frustration and confusion

The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Pedestrians cross at the intersection of Yonge and Dundas, in Toronto, on March 3, 2021.

Fred Lum/the Globe and Mail

As Ontario brings back stay-at-home orders to deal with surging cases of COVID-19, the Canadian Medical Association says continually changing rules have contributed to confusion and relaxed adherence.

The national advocacy group representing Canada’s doctors says constant changes to restrictions have left people frustrated and are detrimental to its purpose.

Dr. Ann Collins, the group’s president, says it’s time to address the more infectious and deadly variants “with the same aggressiveness they are displaying.”

Ontario reported 3,295 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 19 more deaths as the new restrictions took effect today.

To deal with the spread of variants of concern, the province declared its third state of emergency since the start of the pandemic.

Quebec is also reporting another spike in cases and hospitalizations linked to COVID-19, with 1,609 new infections and an additional 16 people in hospital.

Ontario has issued a new stay-at-home order today to fight an alarming surge in COVID-19 cases fuelled by variants of the virus. Premier Doug Ford says the order will take effect at 12:01 a.m. Thursday morning and last for four weeks. The Canadian Press

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.

