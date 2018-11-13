E. coli outbreak in B.C. cheese makes five people sick, prompts warning

An E. coli outbreak has made five people in British Columbia sick and the provincial centre for disease control is warning consumers to throw away or return Little Qualicum Cheeseworks Qualicum Spice cheese.
The unpasteurized cheese is sold in grocery stories, farmers’ markets, wineries and restaurants around the province.
The BC Centre for Disease Control says samples of the Qualicum Spice cheese were tested after the five illnesses were recorded between August and October, and E. coli was confirmed.
Little Qualicum Cheeseworks has voluntarily recalled the cheese and no other products from the company have been recalled at this time.
People who become ill from E. coli can have a wide range of symptoms, including stomach cramps, diarrhea, vomiting and headaches.
The centre says some people may have no symptoms while others may become so sick that they need to be hospitalized.
