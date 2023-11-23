An Edmonton paramedic was killed earlier this month in Ukraine while digging a trench near Russian-occupied Bakhmut, say family members who are remembering him as a caring husband, brother and son.

Josh Mayers travelled to the war-torn country in September to volunteer as a medic in the Ukrainian military and died less than two months later. Family of Mr. Mayers said he was killed in a drone strike on Nov. 10 along with other soldiers near Bakhmut, an eastern city that has been reduced to ruins after months of heavy battle.

“He was always someone who just wanted to help people,” said his younger brother, Matt Mayers, in an interview with The Globe and Mail. “For the 34 years that he was around, and for the 31 years I knew him, he was just a hell of a guy, loved dearly by his family and friends. … We’ll miss him lots.”

Matt said his brother dedicated his life to others, first as a lifeguard and later as a paramedic with Alberta Health Services for nearly a decade. His brother, Matt said, had experienced significant trauma while on the job, which he believes influenced his decision to serve in Ukraine.

“Josh felt he was no longer doing enough to help people in the way that he wanted to and was inspired by the ongoing war in Ukraine,” reads his obituary. “He felt this would bring a higher purpose to his life and provide him with a chance to make a significant and meaningful difference in the world.”

Josh had made up his mind in the summer to volunteer with the Ukrainian military, said his brother, and there was nothing anyone could say or do to keep him at home. “To be honest, we’re a family of pacifists, so none of us were particularly happy about him going but he did it with our full love,” he said.

When he arrived in September, Matt said Josh served in the defence brigade, but it was “not well-organized,” he told his younger brother in e-mails, so he transferred to an assault brigade. He said Josh was always the “first person to address any conflict of any size“ so it was no surprise he took on any task thrown his way, not just medic duties.

However, Matt said, his brother had received limited training on the ground.

The brothers were in regular contact but Josh didn’t want this family to worry, offering only glimpses into his war life, said Matt. But he knew his brother was scared.

Global Affairs Canada, in a statement, did not confirm the death of Josh but said it is “aware of an incident involving a Canadian in Ukraine.” Canadian officials, the department said, are engaging with local authorities and providing consular assistance.

The government is aware of nine Canadians who have been killed since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February, 2022.

The Ukrainian embassy in Ottawa said in a statement that Josh was reported missing on Nov. 10 in the vicinity of Klishchiivka, Donetsk region. The embassy is in contact with the family, who said they were notified of Josh’s death on Nov. 12 in what his mother, Janet Penner Epp, said was a “blessing of an accident.”

Canadian killed fighting in Ukraine ‘lived his life unselfishly and for others’

Ms. Penner Epp said one of her son’s co-workers in Edmonton was in a group chat with military colleagues in Ukraine and learned of Josh’s death.

“That is the only way we know that he has passed away. Otherwise, all we would know right now is he’s missing in action,’’ she said. ”I’m so thankful that we know the truth.”

The family has been told that Josh, alongside five other soldiers, were sent out into a drizzly and dark night to protect a tree line, when it is believed a drone discovered the crew and struck.

Ms. Penner Epp said she has heard many heroic stories of her son but he “never bragged about anything that he ever did.” She said he loved camping, hiking, playing board games with his wife, friends and two younger siblings. Josh married his long-time partner just 14 months ago.

It is unclear whether it will be possible for Josh’s body to be returned home as fighting rages on. The family has planned a celebration of life for next week.

With a report from The Canadian Press