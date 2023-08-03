Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Edith Dumont, an educator and community advocate, has been appointed as the new lieutenant-governor for Ontario.

Dumont will be the first Franco-Ontarian lieutenant-governor in the province’s history when she assumes office.

In a written statement issued today, Trudeau says Dumont has dedicated her career to supporting Francophone communities in Ontario, Canada, and around the world.

Dumont has worked as a special education teacher, a school principal, and an executive.

She was also the first woman to lead the Conseil des écoles publiques de l’Est de l’Ontario.

Trudeau’s office says the prime minister thanked outgoing Lt.-Gov. Elizabeth Dowdeswell for her service, which he said has had a lasting impact.