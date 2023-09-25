Rain and a wind storm are expected for much of British Columbia’s coast, bringing gusts as strong as 110 kilometres per hour.

Environment Canada warnings cover both northern and eastern Vancouver Island, as well as Victoria, portions of the Sunshine Coast and Haida Gwaii.

The first wind storm of the fall is expected to arrive in Victoria midday with gusts up to 70 km/h.

North Vancouver Island and the Central Coast are being warned to expect winds into the evening that should ease overnight.

The agency says winds are expected on the east side of Haida Gwaii across Hecate Strait before easing Tuesday.

A rainfall warning has been issued for Howe Sound through the night, where 25 to 65 millimetres are expected, with higher amounts near Port Mellon.

Environment Canada says the winds could cause power outages and fallen tree branches, and loose objects could be tossed causing injury or damage.