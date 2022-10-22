Toronto police say operations at the downtown island airport have been suspended and the airport’s ferry terminal has been evacuated as they investigate a suspicious package.

Police say they were called shortly before 4 p.m. on Saturday to the Billy Bishop Airport Ferry Terminal to investigate a suspicious package on the mainland.

Police say the ferry terminal and the nearby area are being evacuated as the service’s explosive disposal unit responds.

Police say all operations at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport have been suspended.

Roads in the area have been closed as police investigate.

Police say that includes Lakeshore Boulevard from Strachan Avenue to Dan Leckie Way, Bathurst Street from Breyers Mews to the waterfront, and Queens Quay from Dan Leckie Way to Stadium Road.