Good evening, let's start with today's top stories:

The Speaker of the House of Commons, Anthony Rota, has resigned after MPs from all parties – including Liberals Mélanie Joly, Karina Gould and Chrystia Freeland – called for his exit for inviting a man who fought with a Nazi unit in the Second World War to attend last Friday’s visit from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Rota, a Liberal MP from the northern Ontario riding of Nipissing-Timiskaming, apologized both in writing and in person for welcoming 98-year-old Yaroslav Hunka to the chamber.

Last Friday, Rota called Hunka “a Ukrainian hero and a Canadian hero,” and thanked him for his service, promoting cheers and standing ovations in the chamber, including from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Zelensky. Trudeau called the moment “deeply embarrassing for the House and for Canada.”

Rota has been Speaker since 2019 and was re-elected in 2021.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he was briefed on secret intelligence indicating India was behind killing of Sikh leader

Jagmeet Singh said he was provided with a classified intelligence briefing that reveals the Indian government’s role in the gangland-style killing of prominent Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia.

Singh told reporters today that he received a briefing last week from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and a second briefing from Canadian security officials on the mid-June killing of Nijjar.

“It was very clear to me, as the Prime Minister said, that there is credible information that the Indian government was involved in the killing of a Canadian on Canadian soil,” he said.

But he added that he did not think the government should release the information on India’s alleged involvement at this point because it could compromise an ongoing criminal investigation.

Trump’s staying power hard to overcome as second Republican presidential debate nears

Ronald Reagan has long been the standard-bearer of American conservatism – more than 40 per cent of those who lean Republican still call him the best recent president. But as the second Republican presidential debate approaches in California, hosted by The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute, that legacy has never been in more jeopardy, writes Nathan Vanderklippe.

Last month, a Pew Research Center poll found that nearly as many conservatives now see Donald Trump as their most favoured recent president. On top of that, Trump is not even attending the upcoming debate, which only underscores his confidence, with a polling lead so great he sees little risk in skipping a high-profile event in California.

He may have reason to be confident. California sends 169 delegates to the Republican National Convention, more than any other state. In recent years, those delegates were apportioned to candidates based on their performance in individual electoral districts. This summer, however, the state’s Republicans changed their own rules so that all delegates will be awarded to any candidate who can secure half the vote. Trump is very likely the only candidate to benefit from that change.

Analysis from David Shribman: Trump seeks to appeal to unlikely Republican voters

Russian air strikes hit Ukrainian port infrastructure: The governor of the southern Odesa region which includes the Danube River ports of Izmail and Reni, said a border checkpoint building, storage facilities and more than 30 trucks and cars were damaged, and that two people had been hurt in the overnight drone strike.

President Joe Biden makes historic visit to Michigan auto workers picket line: Biden joined United Auto Workers strikers on a picket line today as their work stoppage hit day 12, an unparalleled demonstration of presidential support for organized labour.

Two dead, four hurt in helicopter crash near Prince George, B.C.: The Transportation Safety Board says it is sending a team of investigators to the crash site where a Bell 206L helicopter went down near Purden Ski Hill, a mountain resort off Highway 16.

U.S. calls on Azerbaijan to safeguard Armenians as thousands flee Karabakh: The Armenians of Karabakh – part of Azerbaijan that had been beyond Baku’s control since the dissolution of the Soviet Union – began fleeing this week after their forces were routed in a lightning operation by Azerbaijan’s military.

Crown arguments underway in Peter Nygard’s case: Crown lawyers at the trial of Peter Nygard are alleging the former Canadian fashion mogul leveraged his status in the industry to lure young women to his company’s headquarters in Toronto.

Carrie Underwood to perform during Grey Cup: Country superstar Carrie Underwood will perform Nov. 17 as part of the Grey Cup Music Festival, the Hamilton organizing committee announced today.

Wall Street pounded as investors grapple with higher rates

Wall Street’s main indexes ended sharply lower on Tuesday as 10-year Treasury yields held their multi-year highs, with investors still wrestling with prospects for a long period of high interest rates and the economic fallout.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 244.46 points or 1.23 per cent at 19,556.15.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 388.00 points or 1.14 per cent at 33,618.88. The S&P 500 index was down 63.91 points or 1.47 per cent at 4,273.53, while the Nasdaq composite was down 207.71 points or 1.57 per cent at 13,063.61.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.02 cents US compared with 74.23 cents US on Monday.

Is Canada ready to deal with the next pandemic?

“Seat-of-the-pants responses no longer cut it. We need a structure for predicting – and hopefully mitigating – coming health crises.” – André Picard

Alberta’s pension plan idea is full of holes

“It’s hard to see the Alberta Pension Plan idea as anything but the latest weapon in the political battle between Edmonton and Ottawa over issues like pipelines and climate policy.” – Trevor Tombe

How to start training again after an injury

Injuries are inevitable if you live an active lifestyle. That’s why it’s important to master the rehab process. Remember that patience is a virtue when it comes to recovery - resist the urge to hit the gym too soon as it could aggravate the injury. Or, it might be okay to just tune down the intensity of your training. See Paul Landini’s tips here.

For Ukraine’s drone warriors, the fight hits close to home despite the distance of the battlefield

Open this photo in gallery: In Ternopil, one of Midgard's engineers works on a bench that survived the destruction of the company's old office near Kharkiv.Anton Skyba/The Globe and Mail

Drones – or unmanned aerial vehicles – have been used widely during the war in Ukraine. Both sides use UAVs to surveil the front line and to help direct artillery fire.

In this first drone war, an attack on a city – or soldiers in a trench or a naval base – is often carried out by an operator stationed tens, if not hundreds, of kilometres away, who can neither hear nor feel the blast.

But that doesn’t mean this very 21st-century conflict isn’t deeply personal. Read the full story.

