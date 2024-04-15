Evening Update: Israel vows retaliation for attack by Iranian drones, missiles

Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

Israel vows retaliation for attack by Iranian drones, missiles

Israel is vowing to answer the drones and missiles launched by Tehran in the early hours of Sunday morning. Israel’s war cabinet and military planners continue to weigh options for whether, where and how to answer an attack that set fire to the country’s night sky. The U.S. and other allies are urging Israel to be satisfied with its success in shooting down the incoming projectiles. But Israel says Iran’s actions cannot go unanswered.

Iran launched the attack over a suspected Israeli air strike on its embassy compound in Syria on April 1. The retaliation on the weekend involved more than 300 missiles and drones, and caused only modest damage in Israel and no deaths. Most were shot down by Israel’s Iron Dome defence system and with help from the U.S., Britain, France and Jordan.

Potential jurors called into courtroom for start of Donald Trump’s historic hush-money trial

Jury selection began today at Donald Trump’s hush-money trial in New York, as the former president answers to criminal charges that he falsified business records in order to stifle stories about his sex life.

The trial amounts to a courtroom reckoning for Trump, who faces four indictments charging him with crimes ranging from hoarding classified documents to plotting to overturn an election. A conviction would not preclude him from becoming president though.

Trump is casting the case, and his indictments elsewhere, as a broad “weaponization of law enforcement” by Democratic prosecutors and officials.

Ottawa focuses on French-speaking economic immigrants – and often bypasses stronger candidates

The federal government is prioritizing French-speaking economic immigrants, according to a Globe and Mail analysis of figures published by the Immigration Department. This shift has often seen higher-ranking applicants bypassed in the selection process.

Since overhauling the entry system for skilled immigration last year, Ottawa has invited 19,700 people to apply for permanent residency based on their French skills, easily more than in other new categories for selection.

To pick these French speakers, the government has to reach deeper into the pool of candidates, so the cutoff score is often much lower in this category than in others. Matt Lundy reports.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Economists warn tax hikes are on the table in Tuesday’s budget

In a bid to win back the millennial and Gen-Z voters who delivered the minority Liberals their last two election wins, the federal government is unveiling new initiatives aimed at addressing that demographic’s most pressing concerns: affordability and the housing shortage. This comes with a hefty price tag. In the run-up to tomorrow’s budget, Ottawa has already announced more than $38-billion in new initiatives.

More spending is expected to be revealed on Tuesday. The government has not yet laid out the funding for its new pharmacare program. To finance these initiatives, economists say Canadians should expect the government to raise taxes.

Urban firefighters to get additional training to also battle wildfire blazes

Ottawa is doubling its investment to train urban firefighters to battle wildfires – a growing threat to Canada’s cities and towns. The federal government is giving $800,000 to the International Association of Fire Fighters to conduct additional training.

Joly dispatching foreign affairs deputy to China as part of attempt to thaw relations with Beijing

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly is dispatching her deputy, David Morrison, to China in an effort to thaw relations with Beijing. Morrison’s mission follows his testimony at the public inquiry into foreign interference.

Guy Saint-Jacques, a former Canadian ambassador to China, said he believes Morrison’s visit could pave the way for a trip to Beijing by the Foreign Minister. Joly has not visited China since she took over the foreign affairs post in October, 2021.

MARKET WATCH

Canada’s main stock index lost almost 160 points on Monday, weighed down by weakness in energy stocks, while U.S. markets also fell, led by a 1.8 per cent drop on the Nasdaq.

Markets fell in a broad-based selloff led by rate-sensitive sectors as investors continued their recent risk-off trading, said Mike Archibald, vice-president and portfolio manager with AGF Investments Inc.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 159.79 points at 21,740.20.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 248.13 points at 37,735.11.The S&P 500 index was down 61.59 points at 5,061.82, while the Nasdaq composite was down 290.08 points at 15,885.02.

The loonie was trading at 72.46 cents (U.S., down 0.09 cents from yesterday.

TALKING POINTS

What the Gulf War can tell us about what happens next between Israel and Iran

David Welch: “Given Israel’s long-standing ‘shadow war’ with Tehran, in which both sides see the other as provocateur and themselves as justified in acts of ‘self-defence,’ it would be naive to expect the cycle of violence to end completely.”

The right of self-defence is our best hope for peace in the Middle East

Michael Byers: “International law cannot prevent all conflicts, but it can sometimes limit their extent. The right of self-defence enables force to be used where necessary, without starting an all-out war. When states claim the right, they are also signalling their desire to avoid an escalation.”

The provinces’ negotiations with Big Tobacco have dragged on for far too long

Joshua Knelman: “For now, as any current smoker knows, it’s business as usual for Big Tobacco in Canada, with its supply chain and profits protected, even as our governments and the tobacco companies continue to raise the price of a pack of sticks at the counter.”

LIVING BETTER

What to eat to prevent spikes in your blood sugar

Type 2 diabetes has risen dramatically over the past 30 years. A recent study finds that eating too many refined grains and too few whole grains is the leading driver of cases. And another study encourages eating foods that don’t spike blood glucose and insulin after eating. Leslie Beck breaks down the latest research and suggests what to eat to prevent blood sugar spikes.

TODAY’S LONG READ

A truer North

Northern Indigenous voices weren’t part of The Globe’s news coverage until a few decades ago, when stories of resistance to oil and gas companies came to light. Until then, this newspaper treated the North as a colonial playground for white adventurers.

Patrick White reports on the changes over the last few decades and changes happening today. No longer are its people relegated to cameo appearances in tales of Victorian adventure. And while The Globe can’t supply continuous coverage of local issues, it can invite readers inside northern living rooms to hash out big northern issues.

