Amber Bracken's picture of makeshift memorials to residential-school survivors near Kamloops, B.C., is one of the regional winners of the World Press Photo Foundation's annual contest.Amber Bracken/The New York Times

From capturing a moment of national reckoning to finding the poignant humanity in the migrant crisis, this year’s winners of the World Press Photo Contest were chosen from more than 65,000 photographs in six regions of the world comprising 130 countries. Clare Vander Meersch is a Globe and Mail photo editor and the World Press jury chair of North and Central America. Here, she offers an insider’s take on the winning photographs in the region she was judging.

Singles category

Kamloops Residential School (see above)

Amber Bracken, Canada, for The New York Times

This moment of national reckoning in the summer of 2021, with the discovery of unmarked graves of Indigenous children, is seared into our collective memory. The jury chose this image because it summarizes the global history of colonial oppression – one that must be addressed to tackle the challenges of the future – and Canada’s commitment to Truth and Reconciliation. It is a high impact image, which artfully lines up all the elements of perfect light, composition, storytelling, news and legacy, all captured in a single frame.





Stories

The People Who Feed the United States

Ismail Ferdous, Bangladesh, Agence VU’

This project allows us to see migrant workers as deeply ingrained into the fabric of society. It’s an opportunity to see them beyond the occupations that tend to define them. Of the many submissions about migrant experiences, the jury appreciated these nuanced portraits for their caring and dignified representations of a too often invisible but crucial section of society – who suffered the brunt of the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID-19 survivors Jose David, with sister Sara Haiar, and Sandra Siebert, with husband James, got the virus working at Smithfield Foods in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Amjad Farman, a Yazidi from Iraq, and Aye Sway, a member of Myanmar's persecuted Karen minority, worked during the pandemic at a chicken-processing plant in Lincoln, Neb. Photography by Ismail Ferdous/Agence VU’





Long-term projects

Political Year Zero

Louie Palu, Canada

We had many submissions of imagery from the American insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021. The jury felt that this project stood out as an intelligent and insightful chronicle of events leading to that siege. The visual rendering is almost theatrical, and at times surreal, just like the event itself. The style is akin to that of an unwitting eyewitness, and slows down an otherwise chaotic, spectacle-filled event to give room for contemplation.

Dec. 18, 2019: An aide to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi adjusts flags in front of a painting of George Washington at the U.S. Capitol. Democratic leaders are about to speak after the first vote to impeach then-president Donald Trump. Sept. 26, 2020: Mr. Trump at The White House announcing Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court. Some in attendance later tested positive for COVID-19 and the event become known as a super-spreader event.

Jan. 6, 2021: A pro-Trump mob occupies the halls of the Capitol building after storming in during a protest to overturn Joe Biden’s electoral victory. Jan. 7, 2021: National Guard soldiers rest inside the Capitol building. The guard would be deployed in the Capitol area until May 24 to protect lawmakers and the complex from more attacks.

Jan. 19, 2021: A U.S. Marine practices opening doors at the Capitol building the day before Mr. Biden and Kamala Harris’s inaugurations. It was one of several doors damaged by the insurrectionists. March 25, 2021: Pro-vaccination activists wear 17th-century-style plague masks at Capitol Hill, promoting the message that refusing to be vaccinated will prolong the COVID-19 pandemic. Photography By Louie Palu





Open Format

The Flower of Time. Guerrero’s Red Mountain

Yael Martínez, Mexico

This work provides a subtle commentary on violence. By excluding graphic images, it allows the narrative to centre on the Indigenous Mixtec community of Guerrero. He used an aesthetic achieved by puncturing the print, backlighting and rephotographing it, then toning to create a mysterious quality. The punctures powerfully symbolize the marks of community’s trauma that the photographer himself has experienced personally. The jury found this project to be a dramatic story, sensitively told.

Opium gum is extracted from poppy flowers such as this one. In Mexico, it is transformed into heroin that is mostly exported to the United States and Canada.

This young man lives in a community that grows poppies in Mexico's Guerrero state.

The Mixtec community celebrates in Guerrero, Mexico, on Cerro de la Garza, one of many sacred hills surrounded by poppy fields.

A Mixtec elder on the Cerro de la Garza. Every year on Dec. 31, Mixtecs climb the hill to commemorate the end and beginning of a life cycle.Photography by Yael Martínez/Magnum Photos





Honourable mention

Amid High Mortality Rates, Black Women Turn to Midwives

Sarah Reingewirtz, United States, for Los Angeles Daily News and Southern California News Group

This story highlights the pandemic trend toward home births and midwifery, but also illustrates the resilience of Black women who have developed their own alternative to a medical system that has, in many ways, failed them. The jury awarded this story because, in its portrayal of the sensitive relationships of trust in their communities, it offers a glimmer of hope against the backdrop of high infant and maternal mortality rates among Black women and infants in North America.

Midwife Angie Miller listens to the heart beat of MyLin Stokes Kennedy’s baby with her wife Lindsay and their child Lennox, 21 months, at their home.

A chicken runs through Midwife Racha Tahani Lawler’s garden as she sits in the space where she meets with women. She once owned a community birth centre to help her community, but without insurance covering midwifery, she found it too hard to sustain and now does home births.

While Aysha rests in the birthing bath on Mother's Day, her partner, Dennis Richmond, touches their son.Photography by Sarah Reingewirtz





Video: Judges talk about how they made their choices

The Globe and Mail's Clare Vander Meersch and other judges talk about what stood out in the submissions for the photo contest's Northern and Central America portions.

