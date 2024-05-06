Ontario Premier Doug Ford says universities should remove pro-Palestinian encampments

Open this photo in gallery: Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks to press at the Ontario legislature, in Toronto, on Monday, May 6, 2024. “I’m not in favour of these encampments on the universities. They need to move,” Mr. Ford said.Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says it’s time for universities to clear out the pro-Palestinian encampments that have ramped up on campuses across the country, adding there shouldn’t be hate speech of any kind at the protests.

Mr. Ford on Monday weighed in for the first time on the encampments, which include a large pro-Palestinian protest at nearby University of Toronto.

“I’m not in favour of these encampments on the universities. They need to move,” Mr. Ford told reporters during a brief scrum on Queen’s Park on Monday.

“The university has to move these people along.”

He said he’s received messages from parents asking if their children, not only from the Jewish community, will be safe on campus or if they will be harassed and bullied.

“It’s unacceptable,” he said. “We all need to work together. If you want to protest, protest, but protest peacefully and no hate speech of any type, for any culture.”

Open this photo in gallery: Protesters gather in an encampment set up on the University of Toronto campus in Toronto on Thursday, May 2, 2024.Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press

Mr. Ford said the protests are occurring on private property and protesters need to leave. He said he’s heard from people across the province who aren’t Palestinian or Jewish who are fed up with the encampments.

“It’s not saying you can’t voice your opinion or whatever, but I can’t stand if there’s hate speech. I can’t stand some of the nasty stuff I’ve been seeing out there,” Mr. Ford said.

“We live in Ontario, peaceful Ontario, we all need to get along.”

Last week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said universities are places of free speech and debate but that everyone must feel safe on campus, adding that it’s up to universities and local police forces to manage the protests.

At the University of Toronto, protesters are demanding the school divest from companies connected to Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory.

Those demands are similar to those put forth by encampment organizers at McGill University, where protesters have been on campus for over a week, and at the University of British Columbia and the University of Victoria, where encampments began last week. A wave of protests has also swept across dozens of campuses in the U.S. that has included violent clashes and police action.

Both McGill and Quebec Premier François Legault have described the Montreal encampment as illegal, and asked police to help dismantle the tents – though as of Sunday the force had not complied with the request.

