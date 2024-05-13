UofT’s offer to study divestment from Israel falls short of demands, encampment organizers say

Open this photo in gallery: Pro-Palestinian demonstrators mark one week since the start of their encampment at King’s College Circle at the University of Toronto on May 9, 2024.Sammy Kogan/The Globe and Mail

Leaders of a pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Toronto say the university has offered to study the issue of disclosure and divestment from Israel, but the protesters say they intend to remain in place until their demands for divestment are met.

The offer to create an ad-hoc committee to study disclosure and divestment was made at a meeting with members of the university’s senior administration on Sunday, student leaders said at a news conference Monday morning.

The students said an offer to study divestment falls short of their demand for concrete progress. They’ve been calling on the university to disclose its investments and divest from companies connected to the Israeli military. They’ve also demanded the university cut ties with Israeli academic institutions that operate in settlements in occupied territories or that are connected to the Israeli military. The university has previously said that it does not hold investments in individual companies.

The encampment at the University of Toronto began 12 days ago and the number of tents has grown steadily. There are now 120 to 150 people staying overnight in the encampment, according to organizers.

It is one of several protest encampments across the country, part of a broader movement that has spread among students across the continent.

In the last week, police have moved in to forcefully remove protesters at the University of Alberta and the University of Calgary. McGill University is expected to be in court Monday to seek an injunction against an encampment that has taken up a large portion of the lower campus adjacent to the McLennan Library.

Serene Paul, a student who spoke at Monday’s news conference, said University of Toronto representatives told students on Sunday that they don’t want to see the encampment cleared by police.

“They told us they don’t want to be Calgary, they don’t want to be Edmonton and they assured us they do not want to be calling [Toronto police] to come and remove us. And they want to have these negotiations and hopefully get some place of agreement,” Ms. Paul said.

The University of Toronto confirmed Sunday a meeting took place with student representatives of the encampment to discuss what it called substantive issues.

“While we understand the public’s interest, we are choosing not to share details at this time to enable dialogue. We are working hard to find a peaceful resolution,” the university said in a statement.

Kalliope Anvar McCall, a fourth-year student, said the students are also calling on the university to cut ties with academic institutions that are operating in occupied settlements as well as those that sustain what she called apartheid policies. She said the university responded with a flat refusal on that point and said they do not engage in academic boycotts.

“What they offered us yesterday was far, far, far from satisfactory. We just want to make it clear, we’re not leaving,” Ms. McCall said.

“We live here now. And we will live here as long as needed to have our demands met. We’ve cleared our calendars for the summer. We’ve cleared our calendars for the fall.”

