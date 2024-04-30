Globe and Mail nominated for Michener Award for investigation into Montreal fire

Open this photo in gallery: Firefighters watch as investigators inspect a three-storey heritage building in Old Montreal where a fire broke out, killing seven people, in Montreal, on March 19, 2023.CHRISTINNE MUSCHI/Reuters

The Globe and Mail has been nominated for the 2023 Michener Award for meritorious public service journalism for an investigation into a fire that killed seven people in Old Montreal last year.

Globe reporter Frédérik-Xavier Duhamel’s reporting revealed that the building had been cited for violations related to evacuation routes, fire alarms and other issues dating back more than a decade, and yet the city’s fire department had not taken significant action.

He uncovered documents and found sources within the fire department to learn why: In the years leading up to the fire, the Montreal fire department had halted some building inspections and enforcement.

Further reporting showed the city had asked a judge a decade earlier to withdraw fire safety charges against the building’s owner, which prevented further consequences and remediation work.

Mr. Duhamel’s reporting prompted separate investigations from the city’s comptroller-general and its ombudsman, while the fire department reversed its moratorium on smoke detector inspections.

A fire department presentation to city hall last August showed the department had expanded its enforcement activities throughout Montreal after The Globe’s reporting on the moratorium.

Families of the victims and survivors have filed lawsuits totalling more than $53-million.

“We are so proud to honour the work of these newsrooms and their profound impact on their communities,” said Michener Award Foundation president Margo Goodhand of the nominees.

“In a challenging year for Canadian journalism, these are inspiring bodies of work.”

The other finalists are

The Canadian Press for an investigation into allegations of sexual abuse within the Canadian Security Intelligence Service;

CBC and Radio-Canada for an investigation into sexual-abuse allegations against Montreal billionaire Robert Miller, who has denied the allegations;

The Montreal Gazette for an investigation into the deaths of six patients at a Montreal hospital, including a man who died by suicide;

The Narwhal and the Toronto Star for a joint investigation into Ontario’s now-cancelled plan to open up the protected Greenbelt to development; and

Radio-Canada for an investigation into security company Neptune.

The Michener Award, which is considered Canada’s premier journalism prize, was founded in 1971 to honour excellence in public service reporting.

The winner will be announced June 14 at a ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa.