The plight of a baby orca trapped in a remote B.C. lagoon has captivated Canadians. The hope is that it will find a way back to its family of Bigg’s killer whales. The calf has been in the deeps and reluctant to leave since its mother died three weeks ago in the lagoon, which is 450 kilometres northwest of Victoria.

After the disappointment of last week’s unsuccessful attempt, officials said other capture and transport methods are being considered. “This is a very smart animal and we’re going to have to look at other options,” said Paul Cottrell, Fisheries Department marine mammal co-ordinator.

We all have our fingers crossed for good news this week.

Open this photo in gallery: A rescue team has stood down after an attempt yesterday was unsuccessful in capturing the two-year-old orca in a lagoon near Zeballos, B.C., on Saturday, April 13, 2024.CHAD HIPOLITO/The Canadian Press

Hungry like the fox

This week’s deep dive features photography by Lisi Niesner, reporting by Gloria Dickie and Lisi Niesner, about wildlife dilemmas that will be increasingly common in a warming world.

To help an iconic Scandinavian animal avoid extinction, Norwegian scientists are breeding them in captivity. But in the wilds of southern Norway, newly freed Arctic foxes sometimes struggle to find enough to eat, as the effects of climate change make their traditional rodent prey more scarce.

To get them through the long winter, scientists are keeping more than 30 feeding stations across the alpine wilderness stocked with dog kibble – a rare and controversial step in conservation circles.

“If the food is not there for them, what do you do?” said conservation biologist Craig Jackson of the Norwegian Institute for Nature Research, which is managing the fox program on behalf of the country’s environment agency.

That question will become increasingly urgent as climate change and habitat loss push thousands of the world’s species to the edge of survival, disrupting food chains and leaving some to starve.

Most instances of feeding animals to ensure a population survives – known as “supplementary feeding” – are temporary. But Norway has been feeding the foxes for nearly 20 years, at an annual cost of around 3.1-million kroner ($391,000) and it has no plans to stop any time soon.

At the current growth rate, scientists said it could take another 25 years to reach the goal of 2,000 Arctic foxes running free through Scandinavia – provided the animals’ bellies are kept full.

Open this photo in gallery: A white Arctic fox suns itself inside an enclosure at the Arctic Fox Captive Breeding Station run by the Norwegian Institute for Nature Research near Oppdal, Norway, on March 21, 2023.Lisi Niesner/Reuters

Open this photo in gallery: Researchers take a photo with a thermographic camera of a white Arctic fox pup during a medical checkup at the Arctic Fox Captive Breeding Station run by NINA on July 25, 2023.Lisi Niesner/Reuters

Open this photo in gallery: Conservation biologists Craig Jackson, Kristine Ulvund and Kang Nian Jap and veterinarian Marianne W. Furnes trap Arctic fox pups to perform a medical checkup at the Arctic Fox Captive Breeding Station on July 26, 2023.Lisi Niesner/Reuters

Green Investing

Canadian banks caught in ESG backlash from U.S. state officials

Two Canadian banks are in the crosshairs of an anti-ESG U.S. state treasurer, who has boycotted one for a purported stand against fossil fuels and given another a pass for loosening a policy on coal lending.

West Virginia State Treasurer Riley Moore placed Toronto-Dominion Bank and three other banks on its restricted financial institutions list on Monday. As a result, they will not be allowed to provide banking services to the state.

Photo of the week

Open this photo in gallery: With the moon crossing directly in front of the sun during eclipse totality, the corona shines bright over Lamoureux Park in Cornwall, Ont. on April 8, 2024.Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

