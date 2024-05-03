Grandparents killed in wrong-way Highway 401 crash identified

The Consulate General of India in Toronto has identified the two grandparents who died earlier this week in a wrong-way highway crash.

It expressed condolences on social media for the loss of “Indian nationals Mr. Manivannan, Mrs. Mahalakshmi and their grandchild” in the Monday crash on Highway 401.

Ontario’s police watchdog has said a 60-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman, who were visiting from India, and their three-month-old grandson died in a crash with a van being chased by police.

The Special Investigations Unit said the boy’s parents, who live in Ajax, Ont., survived the crash.

The watchdog said Durham Region police were chasing a cargo van that had been identified as a vehicle of interest in an alleged liquor store robbery in Clarington, Ont., with the pursuit shifting to Highway 401.

The driver of the van, who was also killed in the crash, was identified as a 21-year-old man, while a 38-year-old male passenger suffered serious injuries.