Open this photo in gallery: A holiday sign is seen one cases of water in the communal area of a tent encampment in downtown Halifax, on Dec. 4, 2023.Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press

The Halifax Regional Municipality is telling people living at five of 11 authorized homeless encampments that they must leave, but some unhoused residents say they don’t intend to go.

The city said in a statement Wednesday it’s removing the special designations that permitted unhoused people to set up tents in the encampments, including at downtown Halifax’s Grand Parade, which is home to between 15 and 20 people.

Ric Young, who’s been sleeping in a tent at the city square for about six months, said he isn’t leaving and doubts his neighbours will either.

“I’m staying. We’re all staying. They’re going to have to try to kick us out of here,” Young said in an interview Wednesday.

The municipality said people sheltering at these parks will be asked to leave by Feb. 26, adding that it is closing the encampments because they pose a safety risk and there are “better options” in place.

Nova Scotia recently opened a $3-million, 50-bed emergency shelter at the Halifax Forum, but some unhoused residents say the facility is worse than a tent because it lacks privacy and security. The shelter, which is in an auditorium-like space with cots and yellow curtains between beds, doesn’t provide the same level of safety, comfort or support afforded to people tenting at the downtown square, Young said.

“I’m not going to that shelter. Worse comes to worse we’ll all sleep in the streets,” he said.

Young said there’s been a number of people who have showed up at the Grand Parade encampment in the middle of the night in need of a place to stay after being turned away or kicked out of the Forum shelter

In October, the Halifax Regional Municipality designated 11 sites around the city as tenting areas for people without housing.

As of Jan. 30, there were 1,112 people that self-reported as being actively homeless in the Halifax area, and Nova Scotia says there are 255 shelter beds in the Halifax Regional Municipality.

Halifax Mayor Mike Savage is scheduled to hold a media availability to discuss the de-designation of the five homeless encampment sites later on Wednesday.