Health Minister Christian Dube says Montreal, Quebec City to enter highest COVID-19 alert level

Open this photo in gallery A health care worker speaks to a man at a COVID-19 testing clinic, in Montreal, on Sept. 27, 2020. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Quebec Premier Francois Legault has called a news conference for this afternoon after his health minister said Sunday that some Quebec regions will soon enter the highest COVID-19 alert level.

Legault will be joined at the briefing in Montreal by Quebec’s director of public health, Dr. Horacio Arruda, and Health Minister Christian Dube.

On Sunday evening, Dube told Radio-Canada talk show “Tout le monde en parle” that the COVID-19 situation was alarming in Montreal and Quebec City, and both would soon enter the maximum-alert red zone under the province’s COVID-19 colour-coded system.

Quebec reported 896 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, the province’s highest single-day tally in months, and authorities have said the increase in cases is primarily due to community transmission.

Last week, Dube had urged Quebecers to hold off on private gatherings for a four weeks in an attempt to get the infections under control.

It will be Legault’s first public appearance since he ended a confinement period.

Although he tested negative for COVID-19, Legault had been self-isolating as a precaution after a meeting two weeks ago with federal Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole, who later tested positive.

Health Minister Christian Dube is asking Quebecers to take the 28 day challenge and avoid gatherings for the next month in an attempt to get COVID-19 cases under control. Dube repeated his plea to Quebecers to make an effort as the Greater Montreal area saw its COVID alert level updated and the province posted 637 new confirmed cases on Sept. 25. The Canadian Press

