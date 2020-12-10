Here’s how to get in contact with detained Canadians Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig

Open this photo in gallery People hold signs calling for China to release Canadian detainees Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig during an extradition hearing for Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou, at the B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver, on March 6, 2019. LINDSEY WASSON/Reuters

The Globe and Mail is inviting readers to write to Canadians Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig as the pair enter the third year of their detainment in Chinese prisons.

Here’s how you can reach them:

Michael Kovrig

Beijing No. 1 Detention Centre

501 Dougezhuang County, Chaoyang District, Beijing

100021

Michael Spavor

Dandong Detention Centre

Jingu Village, Zhenxing District

Dandong, Liaoning Province

118000





