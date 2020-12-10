 Skip to main content

Here’s how to get in contact with detained Canadians Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig

People hold signs calling for China to release Canadian detainees Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig during an extradition hearing for Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou, at the B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver, on March 6, 2019.

LINDSEY WASSON/Reuters

The Globe and Mail is inviting readers to write to Canadians Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig as the pair enter the third year of their detainment in Chinese prisons.

Here’s how you can reach them:

Michael Kovrig
Beijing No. 1 Detention Centre
501 Dougezhuang County, Chaoyang District, Beijing
100021

Michael Spavor
Dandong Detention Centre
Jingu Village, Zhenxing District
Dandong, Liaoning Province
118000


