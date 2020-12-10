Here’s how to get in contact with detained Canadians Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig

The Globe and Mail is inviting readers to write to Canadians Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig as the pair enter the third year of their detainment in Chinese prisons.
Here’s how you can reach them:
Beijing No. 1 Detention Centre
501 Dougezhuang County, Chaoyang District, Beijing
100021
Michael Spavor
Dandong Detention Centre
Jingu Village, Zhenxing District
Dandong, Liaoning Province
118000
