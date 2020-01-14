 Skip to main content

Canada

High school student dies as flu cases spike in Manitoba

WINNIPEG
The Canadian Press
St. Boniface Hospital, in Winnipeg, in a July 12, 2017, file photo. A memo to staff at the hospital last week says this year is unusual in that three flu viruses have been peaking at the same time.

JOHN WOODS/The Canadian Press

A high school student has died as part of a spike in flu cases in Manitoba.

Blaine Uppenthal, who was 17, died of complications from influenza, according to a statement from Kelvin High School in Winnipeg, where he was in Grade 12.

Statistics from Manitoba Health show one other person has died and more than 30 have been hospitalized due to flu since September.

The department says the number of people visiting emergency rooms in the last week of 2019 was the highest in three years.

A memo to staff at St. Boniface Hospital last week says this year is unusual in that three flu viruses have been peaking at the same time.

Manitoba Health urges people to get annual flu vaccines, especially those who are young, elderly and have chronic health conditions.

