Open this photo in gallery: Clockwise from top left: New Jersey Devils' Michael McLeod, Cal Foote of the New Jersey Devils, Dillon Dube of the Calgary Flames, Carter Hart of the Philadelphia Flyers and Alex Formenton of HC Ambri-Piotta.RvS.Media/Monika Majer/Getty Images

Lawyers for five former players from Canada’s 2018 World Junior hockey team appeared in court Monday, their first time in front of a judge since their clients were charged with sexual assault last week.

In a brief appearance in the Ontario Court of Justice in London, Ont., assistant Crown attorney Heather Donkers sought and obtained a publication ban on the identity of the young woman at the centre of the allegations. The court also scheduled the players’ next court appearance for April 30.

London police will hold a news conference Monday afternoon, addressing the charges for the first time.

Last week, London police charged Michael McLeod and Cal Foote of the New Jersey Devils, Carter Hart of the Philadelphia Flyers, Dillon Dubé of the Calgary Flames and Alex Formenton, a former member of the Ottawa Senators who has played the past two seasons in Switzerland. Mr. McLeod also faces a second charge of being a party to sexual assault.

The players have all issued statements, through their lawyers, denying wrongdoing and vowing to fight the charges.

The charges stem from an alleged assault in June, 2018, after a Hockey Canada fundraising gala in London where players were honoured for winning a gold medal at the IIHF World Junior Championship that January.

A young woman told police she met some of the players that night at a bar, eventually went to a hotel room with one of the men and had consensual sex. However, the woman told police that, without her knowledge, the player invited several teammates to the room, who allegedly sexually assaulted and humiliated her over the course of several hours, court documents show.

The woman told police she felt she was unable to leave the room because she feared for her safety.

She filed a $3.55-million lawsuit in April, 2022, against Hockey Canada, the Canadian Hockey League and eight players who are not identified by name in court documents. A month later, TSN reported that the claim had been settled for an undisclosed amount.

Revelations about the alleged incident prompted parliamentary hearings in Ottawa that examined Hockey Canada’s handling of the matter, with MPs accusing the organization of trying to cover it up.

Hockey Canada paid the out-of-court settlement on behalf of the players. An investigation by The Globe and Mail revealed the organization used a multimillion-dollar fund built with hockey registration fees to pay the claim, without parents and players knowing how their money was being used.

In addition to the London police investigation, two other probes have been conducted into the alleged assault – one by Hockey Canada and another by the National Hockey League.

Speaking for the first time about the charges on Friday, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said the league doesn’t believe it’s necessary to suspend the players.

“They are all on leave from their teams now. All of them either don’t have contracts or their contracts will expire at the end of this season,” he said.

