Pascale St-Onge rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, June 20, 2022.PATRICK DOYLE/The Canadian Press

Federal Minister of Sport Pascale St-Onge levelled harsh criticism at Hockey Canada Monday, saying the organization treats sexual assault like an insurance problem rather than a systemic issue that needs to be confronted within the organization.

The Minister’s comments came in response to a Globe and Mail investigation Monday that revealed Hockey Canada created a second multimillion-dollar fund, built by player registration fees, to shield its various branches from sexual assault claims.

Revelations of the second fund, known as the Participants Legacy Trust Fund, came after The Globe first reported in July that Hockey Canada used a little-known financial reserve called the National Equity Fund, built through registration fees from players across Canada, to settle a $3.55-million lawsuit filed this year by a woman who said she was sexually assaulted by several members of the 2018 national junior team.

Hockey Canada documents obtained by The Globe show the organization and its branches, including provincial hockey organizations, used more than $7.1-million from the National Equity Fund to establish the The Participants Legacy Trust Fund in 1999. The trust was earmarked “for matters including but not limited to sexual assault,” according to the documents.

In both cases, the two funds were built using registration fees — from beginner Timbits Hockey up to senior adult leagues — without fully disclosing to parents and players exactly how their money was being used.

“I think it shows a total lack of transparency,” Ms. St-Onge told reporters outside the House of Commons Monday afternoon.

“The other thing it shows is that sexual violence has been treated as an insurance problem at Hockey Canada instead of a systemic problem that needs to be addressed right at the root.”

The 2022 World Junior Ice Hockey Championships at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada on Aug. 11, 2022.IAN AUSTEN/The New York Times News Service

The lawsuit surrounding the 2018 allegations was settled by Hockey Canada for an undisclosed sum in May, without completing a full investigation, or requiring the players involved to cooperate. Police in London, Ont., where the alleged assault occurred, have reopened their investigation, and lawyers representing the unnamed players in the lawsuit deny the allegations.

Following those allegations, TSN reported this summer of an alleged sexual assault involving members of the 2003 national junior team in Halifax that is also now under investigation.

On Monday, Bloc Québécois MP Sébastien Lemire reiterated his call for an independent investigation into how Hockey Canada has managed cases of sexual assault internally.

“Two funds in the tens of millions of dollars dedicated to sexual assault settlements, multiple assault cases identified, the more the scandals accumulate, the more they resemble each other. We need to get to the bottom of the organization’s handling of these matters once and for all.” Mr. Lemire said.

“Their opaque and dated management methods prove once again that a major cleanup within management and the board of directors of Hockey Canada is necessary in order to change the culture which operates there.”

NDP MP Peter Julian sent a letter to Ms. St-Onge on Monday reiterating his call for a full audit on Hockey Canada’s finances over the past six years, telling the Minister of Sport it is her responsibility to ensure that government funds and registration fees from Canadians are used in an accountable and transparent manner.

“Hockey parents across the country deserve to know exactly how their registration fees are used,” Mr. Julian said.

“The latest revelations show that Hockey Canada has not been transparent and accountable to the public and particularly to hockey parents.”

A Hockey Canada logo is visible on the helmet of a national junior team player during a training camp practice in Calgary, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022.The Canadian Press

Hockey Canada sought to reassure sponsors and government this summer that none of their money was used to settle the sexual assault lawsuit stemming from the 2018 allegations. Though Hockey Canada previously disclosed very little about the National Equity Fund and how it operated, officials later acknowledged at federal hearings in July that it was used to pay settlements on nine sexual assault claims totalling $7.6-million since 1989, not including the claim settled this year.

Prior to July, Hockey Canada did not disclose that it was using a fund built by registration fees to settle sexual assault cases. The organization has since maintained that reserves such as the National Equity Fund are prudent risk management.

However, MPs on a parliamentary committee probing Hockey Canada say the organization has failed to provide proper transparency on how it settled the lawsuit, and why it used fees collected from registrants, who were not told about it, rather than holding the players involved financially accountable.

The Globe investigation showed the Participants Legacy Trust Fund was set up to handle claims against Hockey Canada’s member branches from incidents occurring from 1986 to 1995, before Hockey Canada began purchasing insurance for sexual assault claims and other liabilities. It covered an era when the sport was hit with numerous sexual abuse cases, including those associated with disgraced coach Graham James.

But the trust was set to be dissolved on May 15, 2020, which was listed in the documents as its intended Division Date. However, in late 2018 and early 2019, Hockey Canada and its members went to court to alter the terms of the trust – ensuring that it would be kept in place until 2039.

“The trustees believe that more claims will be brought after the Division Date as currently defined, and this is the primary reason to extend the duration of the trust,” Hockey Canada CFO Brian Cairo said in an affidavit filed in January, 2019, in the Alberta Court of Queen’s Bench.

“The original purpose of the trust continues to exist and will likely subsist beyond the Division Date,” Mr. Cairo said.

Asked what further claims Hockey Canada expects will emerge from the timeframe the trust was intended to address, Hockey Canada spokesman Jeremy Knight said the affidavit was not pointing to anything specific. “Mr. Cairo’s statement was not based on knowledge of a specific claim or incident, or any specific anticipated claims or incidents,” Mr. Knight said.

The parliamentary committee will resume on Tuesday with testimony from Hockey Canada’s past board chair, Michael Brind’Amour, who stepped down in August in the aftermath of the 2018 sexual assault allegations, and interim chair, Andrea Skinner, who replaced him.

Ms. St-Onge issued another call on Monday for Hockey Canada’s leadership to step down, following the revelations of the second fund for sexual assault claims.

“I think it shows that management needs to be replaced,” Ms. St-Onge said. “We need new leadership to implement the real change that needs to happen at Hockey Canada.”

She added that when the results of various investigations in Ottawa are complete — including the findings from the committee and a smaller audit of Hockey Canada announced earlier this year — the government could take action against the organization.

“When we have the results of the different investigations that are happening it’s going to give us probably new tools to act,” Ms. St-Onge said. “But I think anything that should happen from now on with Hockey Canada needs to be with new leadership. I don’t see how they can rebuild trust having the same people that didn’t do enough in the past decades.”