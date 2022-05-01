Former hockey star Guy Lafleur poses next to one of 10 paintings of moments from his career on May 18, 2004 in Montreal.PAUL CHIASSON/The Canadian Press

The body of Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur will be lying in state as of today at the Bell Centre, the team’s current home.

People are invited to come and pay tribute to the Hockey Hall of Famer from noon to 8 p.m. and on Monday from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Lafleur, who helped the Canadiens win the Stanley Cup in 1973, and then again four more times from 1976 to 1979, died on April 22 at the age of 70 following a battle with lung cancer.

State funeral for Habs great Guy Lafleur to be held May 3 in Montreal

Quebec Premier Francois Legault, who previously called Lafleur the “greatest player in the history of the NHL,” is set to be among those paying his respects today.

A national funeral for Lafleur is scheduled for Tuesday and will be held at Queen of the World Cathedral in downtown Montreal.

Lafleur finished with a career total of 560 goals and 793 assists for 1,353 points in 1,126 games over his 17-season career. He was later named one of the NHL’s top-100 players of all-time.

