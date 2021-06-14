Hockey lights in Canada: Niagara Falls lit up red, white and blue for the Montreal Canadiens. Russia’s consulate claimed it was for Russia Day

Russian staff in Canada claimed that the red, blue and white lights that shone through Niagara Falls on Sunday honoured the Russian flag – when the gesture was in support of the Montreal Canadiens.

The Twitter account of the Consulate General of Russia in Toronto tweeted: “Shaping as a tradition on #RussiaDay majestic #NiagaraFalls were illuminated…to honour the colours of the #Russia’n Flag.” The emojis of the colours red, blue and white and the Russian and Canadian flags were used in the tweet, along with the hashtags #RussiaDay2021 #Russia1Love and #WeAreRussia.

The tweet had an accompanying video of Niagara Falls, with the colours on display. It was retweeted by Russia in Canada, the official twitter account of Russia’s embassy in Canada. Russia’s embassy did not respond to a request for comment.

Meanwhile, Niagara Falls Tourism had tweeted around the same time on Sunday: “Niagara Falls will be illuminated red, white and blue tonight from 9:30pm-10pm in support of the Montreal Canadiens. Join us as we cheer them on towards their pursuit of the #StanleyCup as Canada’s last remaining team in the 2021 @NHL playoffs. #hockey #GoHabsGo.”

Niagara Falls will be illuminated red, white and blue tonight from 9:30-10pm in support of the Montreal Canadiens. Join us as we cheer them on towards their pursuit of the #StanleyCup as Canada’s last remaining team in the 2021 @NHL playoffs.#hockey #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/JcBQFc9Bfa — Niagara Falls Tourism (@NFallsTourism) June 13, 2021

When asked about Russia’s tweet, Irene Knight, the public relations manager for Niagara Falls Tourism, said in an e-mail that the Falls were illuminated in support of the Montreal Canadiens, pointing to the message shared across social channels and also listed on the Falls’ illumination calendar.

Russia Day is celebrated annually on June 12.

