Hudson’s Bay to close only store in Saskatchewan’s capital in April 2025

Hudson’s Bay Company is pulling out of Regina, announcing it will close its only department store in Saskatchewan’s capital city next year.

HBC says in an e-mail that it has decided not to renew its lease at Cornwall Centre in downtown Regina.

It says with the lease expiring, the Hudson’s Bay store will close to the public in April 2025.

Tiffany Bourre, vice-president of corporate communications, says the company “continually evaluates its real estate portfolio and looks at opportunities to optimize holdings” and the decision to close the store was made “through normal course of business.”

Bourre says Hudson’s Bay will continue to operate its store in Saskatoon, and will also serve customers through thebay.com.

She says transfer opportunities for employees will be explored where feasible.