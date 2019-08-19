Impaired driving charges laid after fatal collision in Richmond Hill, Ont.

Police say they have laid impaired driving charges against a 19-year-old man after a fatal crash in Richmond Hill, Ont., on Sunday.

York Regional Police say they were called to the four-car collision around 9:30 p.m.

They say a white Mercedes struck a grey Hyundai, a red Toyota van and a white Mazda.

Story continues below advertisement

The driver of the white Mazda, described as a 44-year-old man from Richmond Hill, died at the scene while two passengers in the Mazda – a 40-year-old woman and a 12-year-old boy – were taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the driver and a passenger in the Mercedes were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the Mercedes, a 19-year-old from Richmond Hill, is now facing charges that include impaired driving causing death and criminal negligence causing death.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.