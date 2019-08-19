Impaired driving charges laid after fatal collision in Richmond Hill, Ont.

 Skip to main content

Richmond Hill, Ont.
The Canadian Press
Police say they have laid impaired driving charges against a 19-year-old man after a fatal crash in Richmond Hill, Ont., on Sunday.

York Regional Police say they were called to the four-car collision around 9:30 p.m.

They say a white Mercedes struck a grey Hyundai, a red Toyota van and a white Mazda.

The driver of the white Mazda, described as a 44-year-old man from Richmond Hill, died at the scene while two passengers in the Mazda – a 40-year-old woman and a 12-year-old boy – were taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the driver and a passenger in the Mercedes were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the Mercedes, a 19-year-old from Richmond Hill, is now facing charges that include impaired driving causing death and criminal negligence causing death.

