Open this photo in gallery: Manitoba NDP Leader Wab Kinew greets supporters after winning the Manitoba provincial election in Winnipeg on Oct. 3.David Lipnowski/The Canadian Press

Incoming Manitoba premier Wab Kinew says the hard work begins now as his New Democrats work to fulfil their campaign promise to fix health care in the province.

Kinew says that work includes adding front-line health staff while building new emergency rooms and a cancer care facility.

Kinew is set to become Canada’s first First Nations provincial premier.

His party defeated the Progressive Conservatives on Tuesday to form a majority government.

The result led to the resignation of the other two main party leaders, including PC Premier Heather Stefanson.

Stefanson announced she would step down after leading the Tories for nearly two years.

As of Wednesday morning, Stefanson was narrowly holding onto her seat in the Winnipeg riding of Tuxedo.

Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont resigned after he lost his Winnipeg riding and his party was reduced to one seat from the previous three.

Kinew told reporters Wednesday that he’s pleased voters rejected the politics of division and embraced his party’s message of unity.

“It’s my intention to move the ball forward so that the future generation can do even more powerful things than we can imagine today,” said Kinew

“(Becoming premier) is the most difficult thing that I've ever done in my life, and the real work hasn’t even begun yet,” he added.

“I’m going to treat this job with the utmost of reverence and the humility that I believe will be necessary to serve you, the people of Manitoba, and of course I hope to make a positive contribution for all Canadians.”