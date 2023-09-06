Open this photo in gallery: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes part in a bilateral meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim during the ASEAN summit, in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Sept. 6.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations is welcoming Canada as its latest strategic partner.

The 10-nation bloc made the symbolic gesture today during Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s visit to the host city of Jakarta.

The new partnership reflects Canada’s expanded presence in the Indo-Pacific region and reflects the progress being made on a Canada-ASEAN free-trade agreement.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo welcomed Canada into the partnership today.

Widodo says he hopes Canada will become an anchor of peace and stability in the region that respects international law and encourages co-operation.

Trudeau spoke in front of the leaders for the bloc, saying the moment marks a historic milestone in their relationship.

Meanwhile, Chinese Premier Li Qiang said on Wednesday it is important to avoid a “new Cold War” when dealing with conflicts between countries.

Speaking at an annual summit involving ASEAN members and China, Japan and South Korea, Li said countries needed to “appropriately handle differences and disputes.”

“At present, it is very important to oppose taking sides, bloc confrontation and a new Cold War,” Li told the meeting.

ASEAN, which has warned of the danger of getting dragged into major powers’ disputes, is also holding wider talks with Li, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and leaders of partner countries including Japan, South Korea, Australia and India.

Neither U.S. President Joe Biden nor his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, is attending.

High on the agenda at the gatherings in Jakarta is concern about China’s increasingly assertive activity in the South China Sea, an important trade corridor in which several ASEAN members have claims that conflict with China.

In remarks at the start of her meeting with ASEAN leaders, Harris said the United States was committed to the region.

“The United States has an enduring commitment to Southeast Asia and more broadly to the Indo-Pacific,” she said.

Harris also said the United States would continue to press the Myanmar junta to end “horrific violence” that has erupted since a military coup in 2021.

A White House official had earlier said Harris would “underscore the United States’ and ASEAN’s shared interest in upholding the rules-based international order, including in the South China Sea, in the face of China’s unlawful maritime claims and provocative actions.”

ASEAN this week discussed with China accelerating negotiations on a long-discussed code of conduct for the waterway, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said.

The issue also came up during an ASEAN-Japan summit where leaders “expressed the importance of keeping situations in the region conducive, especially in the Korean peninsula and also the South China Sea,” she said.

The United States and its allies have echoed ASEAN’s calls for freedom of navigation and overflight and to refrain from building a physical presence in disputed waters. China has built various facilities, including runways, on tiny outcrops in the sea.

With files from Reuters.