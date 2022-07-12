A multicoloured seascape of glowing gas and dust that is the chaotic cradle of new born solar systems. A delicate bubble suspended in space that represents the final act of a dying star. A slow motion pile up of galaxies that reveals an underlying architecture shaped by gravity. An undulating string of data points that have been decoded to identify the signature of water vapour in the atmosphere of a distant world.
With one striking view after another, the newly-commissioned James Webb Space Telescope is ushering in an epochal shift in astronomers’ capacity to observe and understand our universe.
On Monday, a debut photo of a massive cluster of distant galaxies bending the light of objects in the background was a quintessential demonstration of Webb’s ability to perceive targets that are farther and fainter than any telescope has seen before.
The photo shows the distant cluster of galaxies SMACS J0723.3-7327, a cosmic magnifying glass about five billion light years away that is warping and amplifying the view of more distant galaxies at out edges of the visible universe.
With four additional images released Tuesday, an international team of scientists and engineers working with Webb say they have shown off its full suite of capabilities, including each of the telescope’s instruments operating at multiple bandwidths.
The results confirm that Webb is not just a precision tool with a singular purpose, but a versatile engine of discovery to be applied to every cosmic mystery.
“We’re turning the page on many, many new chapters in astrophysics. Everything is going to change completely,” said René Doyon, a professor of astronomy at the University of Montreal and principal investigator with the Canadian Webb science team.
Celestial objects selected for Webb’s initial run include:
The Carina Nebula
A vast star-forming region in our Milky Way galaxy located 7,500 light years away.
The Southern Ring Nebula
A luminous shell of gas, 2,000 light years from Earth that was expelled from a dying star and etched with a spirograph-like pattern by an orbiting companion.
Stephan’s Quintet
A iconic grouping of five galaxies, four of which are in a tangle of complex gravitational interactions unfolding at a distance of 290 million light years.
The spectrum of WASP-96b
A giant planet, 1,150 light years distant, confirming the presence of water vapour in the planet’s atmosphere.
