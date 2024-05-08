Shopify shares plunge nearly 20 per cent on lower-than-expected forecast for next quarter

Shopify Inc. SHOP-T posted double-digit revenue growth but shares sank nearly 20 per cent Tuesday morning on the company’s lower-than-expected estimates for next quarter’s revenue and margins, amid mixed forecasts on consumer spending.

The e-commerce software company, which reports in U.S. dollars, had a net loss of US$273-million in the quarter, largely accountable to the fluctuating value of its equity holdings in three other companies. Shopify has a combined stake of over US$2-billion in Global-E Online Ltd., Affirm Holdings, Inc and Klaviyo, Inc., all of whose share prices slid over the past quarter, ended March 31.

Factoring out that US$373-million loss and other expenses, Shopify had adjusted net income of US$256-million for the quarter, compared to US$12-million last year.

The company’s revenue slightly beat analyst consensus, climbing 23 per cent to US$1.9-billion, from US$1.51-billion last year, or 29 per cent when adjusting for the impact of the 2023 sale of its logistics business, Flexport. Gross merchandise volume, the value of the sales made over Shopify’s platform, was also up by 23 per cent.

However, the company forecasted slower revenue growth in the high teens for the next quarter, in comparison with growth in the mid 20s for the last four quarters. The company also expects gross margin to fall by 50 basis points and operating expenses to rise slightly.

Jeff Hoffmeister, Shopify’s chief financial officer, told analysts Tuesday morning that while the Flexport spinoff helped to boost the company’s margins over the last year, the growth in its lower-margin payment business is contributing to a slimmer overall margin in the short term.

In an email, Charlie Miner, analyst at equity research firm Third Bridge, called this “a major concern for a company that came into earnings with one of the weakest gross margin profile among any company in its valuation range.”

The company will also benefit less in the second quarter from the impact of pricing changes to its subscription plans than it did in the first quarter, Mr. Hoffmeister said.

This is against a backdrop of a slower economy and continuingly high interest rates, which affect their clients – small and medium businesses.

“We see consumer spend in North America remaining resilient and we have factored in headwinds related to foreign exchange from the strong U.S. dollar, and some softness in European consumer spending in our Q2 outlook,” Mr. Hoffmeister said. “We otherwise assume that the macroeconomic environment remains consistent with current conditions.”

“Given the robust valuation, expectations were high going into results – particularly for their FQ2 outlook,” said National Bank of Canada analyst Richard Tse in an email.

“Because that outlook was slightly below expectations on revenue growth with a pickup in some operating costs against the valuation, you’re getting this big pullback, which we see as an opportunity.”