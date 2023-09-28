Open this photo in gallery: A person holds a pride flag during a Pride flag raising ceremony in Saskatoon on June 1.Heywood Yu/The Canadian Press

A judge has granted an injunction to halt a Saskatchewan policy that requires parental consent when children under 16 want to go by different names and pronouns at school.

The decision by Court of King’s Bench Justice Michael Megaw stops the policy for now.

Lawyers for UR Pride sought the injunction, arguing it could cause teachers to out or misgender children and violates the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

The province’s lawyers say the policy has been misinterpreted.

They say parents should be involved when their children decide to change their names or pronouns.

Arguments are expected to be heard later this fall on a challenge of the policy.